Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized After Falling and Hitting His Head at Howard University

Rev. Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized after falling and hitting his head during an event at Howard University on Monday.

The civil rights leader, 80, was meeting with university administrators — including Howard University President Wayne Frederick — to address student complaints about living conditions when, according to his Rainbow PUSH Coalition, he fell and hit his head, CNN reports.

The accident occurred at the school's Blackburn Center, and Jackson was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the university said in a statement.

"His staff took him to the Howard University Hospital where various tests were run including, a CT scan," the Rainbow PUSH Coalition told CNN. "The results came back normal. However, hospital officials decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation."

Rainbow PUSH Coalition did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Howard University said in a statement that Jackson was joined at the hospital by the campus president, before sending condolences to the civil rights leader and his family.

Jackson's fall comes after he was hospitalized with his wife Jacqueline in August after testing positive for COVID-19. The following month, he was transferred to a rehab facility for physical therapy due to his Parkinson's disease, his nonprofit announced.