Retired Generals and Admirals Write of Trump's 'Dereliction of Duty' on Jan. 6 in Op-Ed on Military Role
A group of retired four-star generals and admirals from the U.S. armed forces have penned an op-ed that proclaims in its headline: "Trump's actions on Jan. 6 were a dereliction of duty."
Admirals Steve Abbot, James Loy, John Nathman and William Owens together with Generals Peter Chiarelli, John Jumper and Johnnie Wilson write that of the "many startling findings" presented by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the most "alarming" was that Donald Trump failed to act to stop the violence.
"The president and commander in chief, Donald Trump, abdicated his duty to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution," the group writes in the piece, which was published Thursday in The New York Times.
The op-ed was written before Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing which focused on how Trump spent his time while a horde of his supporters stormed the Capitol, sending lawmakers fleeing and into hiding.
Testimony from an anonymous security official was played that described the fear felt by members of Vice President Mike Pence's security detail on Jan. 6 as rioters approached him at the U.S. Capitol.
"The VP detail thought this was about to get ugly," the security official said, in an interview that was modified to protect the individual's identity. "The members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives."
"When a mob attacked the Capitol, the commander in chief failed to act to restore order and even encouraged the rioters," the retired admirals and generals write, echoing the testimony presented by the panel on Thursday.
Much of the Times' piece is focused on "a foundational precept of American democracy: civilian control of the military."
"The president's dereliction of duty on Jan. 6 tested the integrity of this historic principle as never before, endangering American lives and our democracy," the retired military officials write.
They also addressed the importance of the chain of command in executing military orders. "The relationship between America's civilian leadership and its military is structured by an established chain of command: from unit leaders through various commanders and generals and up to the secretary of defense and the president," they write. "Civilian authorities have the constitutional and legal right and responsibility to decide whether to use military force."
The arrangement is "not self-executing," the write, noting that "it relies on civilian leaders equally committed to protecting and defending the Constitution — including, most important, the commander in chief."
Citing congressional testimony from Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the admirals and generals write that Pence "attempted to fill the void by calling on the National Guard to intervene" when the president failed to do so.
"Yet the vice president has no role in the chain of command unless specifically acting under the president's authority because of illness or incapacitation, and therefore cannot lawfully issue orders to the military," they write.
Though the retired admirals and generals expressed the "hope that the country will never face such a crisis again," the suggest that military leaders prepare for future scenarios when the chain of command might appear "unclear."
"The lesson of that day is clear," the write in conclusion. "Our democracy is not a given. To preserve it, Americans must demand nothing less from their leaders than an unassailable commitment to country over party — and to their oaths above all."