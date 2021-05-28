"What are you afraid of? The truth?" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked Republicans in a speech on Friday

Republicans Block Investigation of Capitol Attack by Trump Mob: 'The Coward's Way Out,' Critics Say

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a bipartisan investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol, drawing fierce criticism from Democrats.

"What are you afraid of? The truth?" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked Republicans in a speech on the floor Friday.

"Are you afraid Donald Trump's big lie will be dispelled?" he asked.

Schumer, 70, said the investigation would have been run by a "down-the-middle commission."

The commission failed to win the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster, receiving only 54 votes, including six Republicans, against 35 "nos" — all from other Republicans.

Three senators not present reportedly also would have voted yes, leaving the measure three lawmakers shy. Eleven total senators missed the vote, some citing scheduling issues ahead of the holiday weekend.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, echoing the criticism of others in his party, had said in his own speech on Thursday that he didn't believe the commission report "would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing."

McConnell also accused Democratic lawmakers of pushing the investigation as a way to politically smear the GOP, though Democrats said they took pains to make the proposed commission compromise with Republican requests.

Congressional Democrats, who hold narrow majorities in the House and Senate, have said for months they wanted to launch an independent, 9/11-style investigation into what happened on Jan. 6.

They said it could provide crucial intelligence information for how the country can prevent another domestic attack.

The Capitol insurrection, in which five people died, saw an infuriated crowd forcibly break into the complex after Trump, 74, urged his supporters to march on where Congress had assembled to certify the November election results.

Days later, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for an unprecedented second time for "inciting" the riot. The former president was acquitted by the Senate's then-Republican majority, though seven of them voted to convict.

Despite the vote Friday, Schumer vowed that "the events of Jan. 6 will be investigated," signaling there may be another effort to launch a probe in the future.

"The investigations will happen with or without Republicans," Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of the six Republicans who voted in favor of the commission, said in a statement. "To ensure the investigations are fair, impartial, and focused on the facts, Republicans need to be involved."

However, most Republicans — with the strong encouragement of Trump, who has called it a "Democratic trap" — voted against the commission, which they said was partisan.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Democrat, said Friday's vote was "the coward's way out" of facing what transpired.

Gladys Sicknick, whose police officer son Brian Sicknick died after the rioting, told Politico this week that the Republican effort to block the investigation was "a slap in the face."