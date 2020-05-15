"The community I love, my home, is hurting today," Hill tweeted Wednesday, appearing to respond to the Republican victory

A headline-making chapter in the rungs of the Congress appeared to close this week as the Republican Party reclaimed California's 25th District congressional seat, which rising Democratic star Katie Hill had flipped in 2018 as part of the "Blue Wave."

Last fall, less than a year after she took office, Hill subsequently resigned in the shadow of an official investigation about whether she'd had an affair with a subordinate in her congressional office.

The affair accusation, which she has denied, surfaced as part of tabloid coverage of her romantic life — including intimate details and photos she said traced back to her disgruntled ex; as well as what she acknowledged was an "inappropriate" relationship with a campaign worker before joining Congress.

Mike Garcia won the special election to fill Hill's seat and will finish the remainder of her term in the House of Representatives.

"After seeing more results last night, it is clear that our message of lower taxes and ensuring we don't take liberal Sacramento dysfunction to Washington prevailed," he said, according to CBS News. "For too long, the people of our district have not had representation, and it's time their voice is heard in Washington."

"The community I love, my home, is hurting today," Hill tweeted Wednesday, appearing to respond to the Republican victory. "I stand with you - as I always have. But we are resilient. This is the moment to come together, stay united in our desire to improve our community and fight. Onward to November."

Hill was part of a string of Democratic victories in the 2018 midterm elections, winning the California congressional seat which had been held by Republicans since 1993.

After earning an endorsement from former President Barack Obama and winning the 2018 election, then 31-year-old politician joined Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, then 29, as the youngest members of Congress and one of the few openly bisexual representatives in the country.

But Hill's time in Congress was short lived: Days after the House Ethics Committee announced last October it was opening an investigation into her over an allegation that she was romantically involved with one of her congressional staffers, she said she was resigning.

Both Hill and her former staffer Graham Kelly have denied that affair accusation.

In early 2018, in the shadow of the rise of the #MeToo movement, Congress passed new rules forbidding relationships between lawmakers and their staffers as a way to combat sexual harassment and misconduct on Capitol Hill.

Separately, however, Hill said in a letter to constituents and supporters in October that she had been in a relationship with a campaign worker.

“During the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage, I became involved in a relationship with someone on my campaign,” Hill wrote then. “I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen against my better judgement. For that I apologize.”

“Clearly there is an inherent power differential between Congresswoman Hill and a young campaign staffer who worked for her, but there’s nothing unlawful about having a relationship with people who work for you as long as it is consensual,” outside attorney Debra Katz told The New York Times last year. “But clearly this shows bad judgment.”

The outing of that relationship was controversially part of coverage of her personal life in articles on conservative blog RedState and British tabloid The Daily Mail. Those stories included nude photos of her and alleged details about her sexual relationships.

Both outlets reported that she’d been in a consensual three-way relationship with a female campaign staffer and estranged husband, Kenny Heslep.

Hill wrote in a New York Times op-ed in December that she believed Heslep was “the source of the images" and that it was "revenge porn" leaked without her approval in response to her leaving Heslep, who later claimed he was hacked.

The former lawmaker wrote then that she contemplated suicide after the private photos were leaked.

“I was overwhelmed by everything — by how many people had seen my naked body, by the comments, the articles, the millions of opinions, the texts, the calls,” Hill wrote. “I would start shaking, crying, throwing up.”

In her final speech in the House, Hill decried the invasion of her privacy and said she was resigning because of a "double standard."

"I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse, this time with the entire country watching," she said.

Moments later, Hill continued: "I’m leaving, but we have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence and remain in boardrooms, on the Supreme Court, in this very body, and worst of all, in the Oval Office. So, the fight goes on to create the change that every woman and girl in this country deserves."

One day after resigning, Hill announced her plans to become an advocate for people fighting against "revenge porn."

"I will fight to ensure that no one else has to live through what I just experienced," she said. "Some people call this 'electronic assault,' 'digital exploitation,' others call it 'revenge porn.' As a victim of it, I call it one of the worst things that we can do to our sisters and our daughters."

Earlier this year, she seemed to take a somewhat more light-hearted tone about part of her experience.

In February, she shared a PEOPLE article about HGTV featuring its first “throuple” (a man and two women) who appeared on House Hunters. Hill jokingly added in a tweet: “You know, I’m gonna take at least partial credit for enough of society knowing this term for it to be on House Hunters. Just sayin.”

Riffing on the article’s headline, she continued: “Also ‘representation matters’ has been like my tagline since the beginning so I will take it.”

The Washington Post reports that Garcia, who will finish Hill's term in the House through November, became the first Republican to flip a California congressional seat in the state in 22 years.