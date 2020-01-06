The 2024 presidential election is, literally, years and years away — but a recent poll of Republican voters shows some of them are partial to keeping a Trump or Trump ally in the White House.

Their favorite Trump, in fact, was not Ivanka, who is a senior White House aide. By a clear margin, the conservatives polled by Axios and SurveyMonkey said they’d prefer Donald Trump Jr. in the 2024 election.

Neither beat Vice President Mike Pence, however: Pence got 40 percent in the poll of about 1,800 Republican or Republican-leaning voters, compared with 29 percent for Don Jr. and 16 percent for Ivanka.

Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador, came in third with 25 percent.

Don Jr., 42, is President Donald Trump‘s oldest son and one of his most vocal surrogates and defenders, making numerous campaign appearances on behalf of his father and mimicking his aggressive social media style.

He’s said he’s certainly interested in the idea of running for office one day, telling Bloomberg in March, “My father decided to get into politics at 68. … I’ve got plenty of time.”

Last year he published Triggered, which was part memoir, part polemic and part defense of his dad.

“I never want to rule it out,” he said in March. “I definitely enjoy the fight. I definitely like being out there and I love being able to see the impact and the difference that it makes on these people’s lives that I get to see all over the country.”

Meanwhile, the president (who is about to go on trial for impeachment) has argued Ivanka, 38, would “be very, very hard to beat” if she decided to run. Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, a headline-grabbing tell-all from inside the West Wing, reported in 2018 that Ivanka has discussed it, though a profile of her in The Atlantic in April noted “Ivanka has never talked with her friends about running for office, and the president said she has never expressed any interest about that to him.”

She has taken a much less divisive tack than her older brother, though she is arguably more political as an actual White House employee. There she has focused on workforce and family issues; and she and her husband, Jared Kushner, also a senior aide, have remained by the president’s side even amid historic turnover in the West Wing.

Both Ivanka and Kushner have faced criticism given their lack of policy and political expertise. Ivanka, who has sometimes said she disagrees with her father’s decisions, is regularly branded a hypocrite by Trump detractors.

The White House, in turn, regularly boasts of her economic accomplishments in broad terms.

In September, The Atlantic published a lengthy account of the Trump family’s rise, political aspirations and, allegedly, the infighting between Ivanka and Don Jr., including suspicions of planted stories about the other.

That reporting was enthusiastically denied by the White House.

“The idea that … a reporter at The Atlantic [has] any factual reads on what goes on within the Trump family is completely asinine,” Ivanka’s spokeswoman, Jessica Ditto, previously told PEOPLE.

Ditto also contended that The Atlantic article was more smoke than fire: “All of this is false and a flimsy single anonymous source will not succeed at creating a rift in the family.”