Republican House Member Slams GOP Colleagues After 15 Rounds of Speaker Votes, Says Matt Gaetz Is 'a Fraud'

Speaking on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, Mace criticized some members of her own party, specifically calling out Rep. Gaetz and newly elected Rep. George Santos

By
Published on January 9, 2023 12:40 PM
Nancy Mace
Photo: Allison Joyce/Getty

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace had some tough words for her House colleagues following a grueling House speaker election that required 15 rounds of voting over more than four days at the U.S. Capitol.

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy was narrowly elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House early Saturday after a dramatic and historic showdown with members of his own party.

For the first time since 1923, nobody won the House speaker election on the first go-around, pointing to fierce division within the GOP, which should have had an easy time electing a speaker as the majority party.

Speaking on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, Mace criticized some of those in her own party, specifically calling out Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who refused to vote for McCarthy and eventually just voted "present" rather than supporting any candidate by name.

"Matt Gaetz is a fraud," Mace said on CBS on Sunday, adding that it would be "very difficult" to work with him moving forward.

Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz.

"Every time he voted against Kevin McCarthy last week, he sent out a fundraising email," Mace added of Gaetz. "What you saw last week was a constitutional process diminished by those kinds of political actions."

Mace added that she was "concerned that commonsense legislation will not get through to get a vote on the floor," due to the right-wing faction of the party now having so much control in the House.

In exchange for securing the votes needed to win the speakership, McCarthy made a deal with right-wing House members including Gaetz and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. As part of that deal, a third of the seats on the powerful House Rules Committee — the committee that controls which bills make it to the floor — will go to ultra-conservative Republicans.

Speaking on Face the Nation, Mace said she worries that "commonsense" bills won't make it to the floor due to the power that will be held by the far right-wing members of her party: "I am concerned I want to see pragmatic- pragmatics at work, common sense, fiscal, conservative issues at work that represent all views."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Gaetz isn't the only Republican Mace is worried about, though, telling CBS that George Santos — the New York representative who recently admitted to fabricating many parts of his resume and is now the subject of more than one criminal investigation — will also be "difficult to work with."

"It's very difficult to work with anyone who cannot be trusted, and it's very clear his entire resume and life was manufactured until a couple days ago when he finally changed his website," Mace said.

She continued: "It is a problem. If we say we can't trust the left when they are telling the truth, how can we trust our own? Americans want transparency, and the one lesson I've learned in DC: If you want a friend you can trust, get a dog."

Related Articles
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Narrowly Elected New House Speaker After 15 Contentious Rounds of Voting
Kevin McCarthy
House Speaker Election Is Deadlocked with No Winner for First Time in 100 Years: Here's What Happens Next
Joe Biden
Biden Says Republican Infighting over House Speaker Is 'Embarrassing' and 'Not My Problem'
Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy
Lauren Boebert Says Trump Should Tell Kevin McCarthy to 'Withdraw' from House Speaker Race
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Is Still Fighting to Be House Speaker as Deadlocked Election Drags into Third Day
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Caught in Most Contentious House Speaker Election Since 1859 After Losing a Ninth Time
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 02: U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House on January 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is returning from his holiday vacation in St. Croix. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference May 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCarthy held news conference to fill questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden Congratulates Kevin McCarthy After He Is Elected New House Speaker
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the NRDC “Night of Comedy” Benefit, honoring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, on June 7, 2022 at Neuehouse, Los Angeles, California (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for NRDC); House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to members-elect in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pokes Fun at GOP House Speaker Fight, Compares It to 'Veep'
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress
U.S. Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) delivers remarks during the last meeting of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee is expected to approve its final report and vote on referring charges to the Justice Department.
Adam Kinzinger, House Republican Who Served on Jan. 6 Committee, Lands Job at CNN After Retiring
Tulsi Gabbard, George Santos
Tulsi Gabbard Criticizes GOP Rep.-Elect George Santos in Fox News Interview: 'Do You Have No Shame?'
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Selected as GOP's House Speaker Candidate, but Faces Hurdles Ahead to Formally Secure Position
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, speaks to members of the media as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, right, listens after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Who Will Be the Next Speaker of the House? Republicans Weigh Options as GOP Majority Looks Likely
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) poses for photos with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Paul Pelosi, and others near her portrait following an unveiling ceremony in National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Nancy Pelosi Portrait Unveiled in Emotional Ceremony During Final Days as House Speaker
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What Happened to the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Nancy Pelosi Announces She Is Stepping Down from House Leadership, Signaling Battle for New Minority Leader