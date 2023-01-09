Republican House Member Slams GOP Colleagues After 15 Rounds of Speaker Votes, Says Matt Gaetz Is 'a Fraud'

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace had some tough words for her House colleagues following a grueling House speaker election that required 15 rounds of voting over more than four days at the U.S. Capitol.

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy was narrowly elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House early Saturday after a dramatic and historic showdown with members of his own party.

For the first time since 1923, nobody won the House speaker election on the first go-around, pointing to fierce division within the GOP, which should have had an easy time electing a speaker as the majority party.

Speaking on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, Mace criticized some of those in her own party, specifically calling out Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who refused to vote for McCarthy and eventually just voted "present" rather than supporting any candidate by name.

"Matt Gaetz is a fraud," Mace said on CBS on Sunday, adding that it would be "very difficult" to work with him moving forward.

"Every time he voted against Kevin McCarthy last week, he sent out a fundraising email," Mace added of Gaetz. "What you saw last week was a constitutional process diminished by those kinds of political actions."

Mace added that she was "concerned that commonsense legislation will not get through to get a vote on the floor," due to the right-wing faction of the party now having so much control in the House.

In exchange for securing the votes needed to win the speakership, McCarthy made a deal with right-wing House members including Gaetz and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. As part of that deal, a third of the seats on the powerful House Rules Committee — the committee that controls which bills make it to the floor — will go to ultra-conservative Republicans.

Speaking on Face the Nation, Mace said she worries that "commonsense" bills won't make it to the floor due to the power that will be held by the far right-wing members of her party: "I am concerned I want to see pragmatic- pragmatics at work, common sense, fiscal, conservative issues at work that represent all views."

Gaetz isn't the only Republican Mace is worried about, though, telling CBS that George Santos — the New York representative who recently admitted to fabricating many parts of his resume and is now the subject of more than one criminal investigation — will also be "difficult to work with."

"It's very difficult to work with anyone who cannot be trusted, and it's very clear his entire resume and life was manufactured until a couple days ago when he finally changed his website," Mace said.

She continued: "It is a problem. If we say we can't trust the left when they are telling the truth, how can we trust our own? Americans want transparency, and the one lesson I've learned in DC: If you want a friend you can trust, get a dog."