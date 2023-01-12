Republican Official Says George Santos Lied About 3.9 GPA and Being a College Volleyball 'Star'

Santos, who was sworn in to office last week, has been mired in controversy over lies about his background for several weeks

By
Published on January 12, 2023 11:44 AM
Representative-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Democrats defied political forecasts and historical trends to keep control of the Senate in a win for President Joe Biden, as voters rejected a handful of candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.
George Santos. Photo: Ronda Churchill/Bloomberg via Getty

Just weeks after a New York Times report found that Rep. George Santos fabricated several key pieces of his backstory, the chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee says there are other lies that have since been unearthed, including that the lawmaker claimed to be a college volleyball "star" at Baruch University, despite never attending the school.

"He said he was a star and that they won the championship and he was a striker," Joseph Cairo, chair of the committee, said in a press conference Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the press conference, Cairo called on Santos to resign, saying: "George Santos' campaign last year, 2022, was a campaign of deceit, lies, fabrication."

"He deceived voters. His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives … He's not welcome here at Republican headquarters," Cairo said.

Even amid investigations and mounting calls from those in his own party to resign, Santos remains defiant, telling reporters gathered outside his office on Thursday, "I will not resign. I will be continuing to hold my office elected by the people."

A spokesperson for Santos has not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In a two-page resumé first given to the Nassau County Republican Committee in 2020, when Santos launched his first bid for U.S. representative (a race he ultimately lost), the 34-year-old claimed "to have graduated in the top 1 percent of his class at Baruch College, earned an M.B.A. at New York University and more than doubled revenue as a project manager at Goldman Sachs," the Times reported this week.

But as he admitted last month, Santos did not attend any university — neither for undergraduate nor graduate studies — and did not work at Goldman Sachs, as he had previously asserted.

Two years after his failed 2020 campaign, Santos was elected in November to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District, flipping a seat red in the process. Reports about the lies — which the lawmaker has deemed "embellishments" — first began to surface weeks later.

And while he's admitted to lying about some things, Santos has remained tight-lipped about others, such as the source of his campaign funding.

In 2020, when Santos launched his first run for the House, he stated in a financial disclosure that he had no assets and no earned income. But his financial situation appeared to have markedly improved by the time he decided to launch a second run for the House in 2022, with Federal Election Commission filings showing he lent at least $580,000 to his campaign, and $27,000 to his political action committee.

In financial disclosure documents, Santos said he earned millions of dollars in 2021 and 2022 from a business he started in May 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Santos is currently under federal investigation over questions about his finances, and the Nassau County District Attorney's Office in New York recently announced that it, too, is investigating the incoming lawmaker.

Earlier this week, New York Reps. Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres — both Democrats — filed an official complaint with the House Committee on Ethics, calling for them to launch an investigation into whether Santos broke the law by leaving some details out of his financial disclosures.

A separate complaint — filed Monday by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center — argues that "unknown individuals or corporations may have illegally funneled money" into the Santos campaign, and alleges that the lawmaker lied "about how his campaign raised and spent money" in addition to lying about "virtually every aspect of his life."

Related Articles
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 19: Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., waits to speak at a news conference in the Capitol with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus, to discuss the impact of a health care repeal on minority communities. (Photo By Tom Williams/Roll Call)
Rep. Frederica Wilson Speaks About Being 'Forced to Carry My Dead Baby' After House Passes Anti-Abortion Bill
U.S. Rep.-elect Katie Porter (D-CA) reads a book in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot.
Katie Porter Addresses Viral 'Art of Not Giving a F---' Photo: 'I Was Absolutely Reading That Book'
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
New York Republicans Call on George Santos to Resign: 'He Deceived Voters'
President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah holiday reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington
Biden 'Surprised to Learn' Classified Obama-Era Documents Were Found in Former D.C. Office
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks at a press conference following their weekly caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the press conference the Republican House Members spoke about U.S. President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and the President's recent trip to the Middle East,
House Leader Vows to 'Sit Down and Talk' to George Santos as Dems Ask Ethics Committee to Investigate Lies
Rep. Katie Porter
Rep. Katie Porter Enters California's 2024 Senate Race, Hoping to Replace 89-Year-Old Dianne Feinstein
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at an America First Rally also attended by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on May 27, 2021 in Dalton, Georgia. The two Republicans, among the most outspoken supporters of former President Donald Trump, are co-hosting a cross-country series of rallies. , Record producer Dr. Dre attends the Universal Pictures and Legendary Pictures' premiere of "Straight Outta Compton" at Microsoft Theater on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Dr. Dre Threatens to Sue Marjorie Taylor Greene After Controversial Republican Uses His Song in a Video
Social Media influencers and video bloggers Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway, center, and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson, right, speak as U.S. President Donald Trump smiles during a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday that holding campaign rallies with thousands of attendees is "very safe" despite recent cases of the virus in the U.S. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Diamond, of Pro-Trump Internet Duo Diamond and Silk, Dead at 51: 'Totally Unexpected'
President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah holiday reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington
Biden's Team Returns 'Small Number' of Classified, Obama-Era Documents Found in Former D.C. Office
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Complaint Against New Rep. George Santos Alleges His Campaign Lied About 'the True Source' of Its Funding
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at an America First Rally also attended by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on May 27, 2021 in Dalton, Georgia. The two Republicans, among the most outspoken supporters of former President Donald Trump, are co-hosting a cross-country series of rallies. , Record producer Dr. Dre attends the Universal Pictures and Legendary Pictures' premiere of "Straight Outta Compton" at Microsoft Theater on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Dr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Song in a Video, Calls Her 'Divisive and Hateful'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Georgia Grand Jury Completes Its Investigation into Donald Trump over Possible Election Crimes
Nancy Mace
Republican House Member Slams GOP Colleagues After 15 Rounds of Speaker Votes, Says Matt Gaetz Is 'a Fraud'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eraldo Peres/AP/Shutterstock (13702583aw) Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, clash with police as they storm the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, . Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil Elections Protest, Brasilia, Brazil - 08 Jan 2023
Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazilian Congress Building and Presidential Palace
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 02: U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House on January 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is returning from his holiday vacation in St. Croix. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference May 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCarthy held news conference to fill questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden Congratulates Kevin McCarthy After He Is Elected New House Speaker
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Narrowly Elected New House Speaker After 15 Contentious Rounds of Voting