Republican Lawmaker Suing Nancy Pelosi Over Mask Mandate Tests Positive for COVID

Rep. Ralph Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 amid his battle against the mask mandate at the U.S. Capitol.

The South Carolina Republican, 68, confirmed the diagnosis Thursday on Twitter, adding that he is vaccinated against the virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a Covid-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive," Norman said in his statement.

"Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild," he added.

Norman said he plans to continue his work virtually "to every extent possible" while he quarantines for at least 10 days.

It is unclear where Norman is choosing to quarantine, whether it be in Washington or back in his district. The House went on its annual August recess last week.

Norman is not the only lawmaker to be recently diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. On Monday, fellow South Carolina lawmaker Lindsey Graham announced he had tested positive for the virus after experiencing flu-like symptoms Saturday night.

"I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms," Graham said. "I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse."

Graham tweeted out his support to Norman shortly after learning of his colleague's diagnosis, noting the vaccine has helped them both avoid serious illness.

"This too shall pass," Graham wrote. "I'm confident the vaccine helped us both! Know you will be back at it soon!"

Norman and two other GOP lawmakers — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massi — are suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after they were fined for failing to wear a mask on the floor during a May vote.

ralph norman Credit: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"The masking requirement was an attempt to prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, medicine, and science, despite a deep divide over these issues of opinion," lawyers for the members wrote, according to the Associated Press. They also argued that masks were required "in televised areas only" in the chamber.

"It has been used to force Plaintiffs and other members of the minority party to be instruments for fostering public adherence to this ideological point of view that Plaintiffs find unacceptable," they continued.

The vote in question happened the week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines stating "fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing," the AP reported.

Dr. Brian Monahan, Congress' attending physician, later told lawmakers that "mask requirement and other guidelines remain unchanged until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene | Credit: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty

Prior to the August recess, a White House staffer and a senior communications aide to Pelosi returned positive COVID-19 tests after being fully vaccinated. The House Speaker's aide had been in contact with the group of Texas Democrats that fled their state in July, several of which had the virus.

lindsey graham Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

As medical experts have noted, the vaccines have proven to have a noticeable impact in quelling the coronavirus, including the dangerous Delta variant.

Rep. Clay Higgins contracted COVID-19 for the second time in late July. The Louisiana Republican initially got sick in January 2020 and did not get a vaccine afterward, believing he was "naturally immunized" the first time.

Higgins said he and his family are under "excellent care" and reported their "prognosis is positive."

"So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus," he said of his family on Facebook, "and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy."