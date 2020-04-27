Image zoom Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock; Shutterstock

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, told ABC News’ This Week on Sunday that he “can’t really explain” President Donald Trump’s already notorious musings about injecting disinfectants to treat the novel coronavirus, which were roundly rejected by medical officials and derided online.

“I think it’s really important — this has been important to me from day one [of the coronavirus pandemic] — about communicating very clearly on the facts,” Hogan, 63, said.

“People listen to these press conferences. They listen when the governor holds a press conference and they certainly pay attention when the president of the United States is standing there giving a press conference about something as serious as this worldwide pandemic,” he continued.

Trump, 73, wondered aloud during last Thursday’s coronavirus briefing about having federal health officials look into the possibility of blasting heat, ultraviolet light or toxic disinfectants into the human body to see if it would kill the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

When the president asked Dr. Deboarh Birx, the coronavirus task force coordinator, if she had heard of heat and light as methods to fight the virus, she told the president she hadn’t — “not as a treatment.”

Trump walked back his comments Friday, claiming to reporters that he made the suggestion “sarcastically.” The White House also defended him and said he was taken out of context, despite clear video of his remarks.

The president’s claim led some Americans to call local emergency management agencies around the country asking about drinking disinfectants, such as bleach, as a coronavirus treatment.

In Maryland, the state’s emergency management agency put out a warning Friday against consuming bleach after receiving “more than 100 calls,” according to a spokesman for Gov. Hogan.

After his headline-making remarks on Thursday, president held a remarkably short briefing on Friday while the expected briefings on Saturday and Sunday were canceled. Monday’s briefing was replaced with a Rose Garden news conference.

“I mean, you wonder how we got to the point where you’re talking about injecting disinfectant?” a source close to the Trump administration’s deliberations told Axios last week.

Hogan and Trump, though both Republicans, have differed on coronavirus strategy before.

After incorrectly touting he had “total” authority to reopen the U.S. economy, Trump eventually backed down and deferred to the governors. He also has increasingly argued individual states should carry the burdens of increased testing and healthcare capacity, which are crucial in deciding how quickly communities can return to normal.

Hogan said he took those words to heart and he and Maryland’s first lady, Yumi Hogan, turned to her native South Korea for 500,000 coronavirus testing kits.

Trump criticized Hogan during a daily briefing earlier this month. He claimed that Hogan didn’t know about testing options in his home state — seemingly annoyed at how Hogan procured the kits.

“I’m really not sure what he’s upset about,” Hogan told Fox News last week. “We did what he told us to do, which was go out and get our testing.”

Hogan, who is also the chairman of the National Governors Association, told ABC on Sunday that he’s hoped Trump’s messages to the country going forward would be “fact-based.”

“I think when misinformation comes out or you just say something that pops in your head, it does send a wrong message,” Hogan said.

