Reports Swirl That a Billionaire Was Poisoned in Peace Talks Over Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Multiple news accounts have emerged that a billionaire Russian businessman and other members of the ongoing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are suspected of being poisoned following a meeting last month.

Key details remain unclear in the episode — including the manner of the possible poisoning or consensus on whom would be to blame, whether a pro-war faction in Russia or another group.

"It was not intended to kill, it was just a warning," one outside expert told The Wall Street Journal.

But the incident (as described in the Journal, The Guardian and The New York Times, citing anonymous sources) fits a pattern of people connected with Russia being poisoned.

The businessman, 55-year-old Roman Abramovich, and Ukrainian politician Rustem Umerov along with one other negotiator initially started to feel the symptoms after the March 3 meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, according to the Journal.

Sources told the paper their symptoms ranged from "constant and painful tearing" to "peeling skin on their faces and hands" and red eyes.

Abramovich, an oligarch who owns London-based Chelsea Football Club, experienced blindness for hours coupled with difficulty eating, sources told the Journal.

Abramovich has reportedly traveled regularly among locations hosting negotiations, including Moscow and Belarus, since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

A representative for Abramovich could not be reached by PEOPLE. Umerov, the Ukrainian lawmaker, has since tweeted, "I'm fine," according to the Journal.

The Guardian reported Monday that Abramovich's condition had improved since he first experienced his symptoms and there was no real way to tell whether he and the two other people were in fact poisoned since they were not able to share samples with toxicologists in a timely manner.

As Abramovich was being examined, however, he asked, "Are we dying?" the Times reported.

The Times also reports that some have questioned Abramovich's presence at the negotiations, including a meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Abramovich has longstanding ties to the Russian government and has faced sanctions from other countries, though his other connections to the West suggest he has wider interests as well.

A Kremlin spokesman would not elaborate on Abramovich's role in the negotiations but stated his presence was "approved" by Moscow, according to the Times. CNBC on Friday reported that he "is considered a neutral party, having played an important role in facilitating talks."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than 3 million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace while urging his country to fight back.

Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy, 44, vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."