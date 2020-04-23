Reporter Interrupts Trump's Complaints About His Coronavirus Coverage: 'That's Not True'

Image zoom Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty; Shutterstock

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized and chastised reporters during his coronavirus briefings — usually in personal terms — over news coverage he deems unfavorable.

That continued with Wednesday’s update at the White House.

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, a regular target of Trump’s ire, pushed back.

The president used part of the briefing to argue that the news media was so biased against him that no success, no matter how big, would be to his credit.

“You people aren’t satisfied … If we gave every one of those people a test 10 times — so we give 350 people a test 10 times — the fake news media would say, ‘Where’s the 11th time? He didn’t do his job. Trump didn’t do his job,’ ” the president, 73, complained.

“You have a lot of bad reporting out there,” Trump continued. “It’s very sad. And it’s so bad— ”

“But that’s not true,” Karl, 52, cut in. “That’s not true. That wouldn’t be the case— ”

“Well you’re one of the leaders of the bad reporting,” Trump replied, later telling Karl, “You ought to get the news accurately.”

Image zoom President Donald Trump Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Earlier in the briefing, Trump claimed he had received praise from world leaders after he “solved the ventilator problem” — referring to many states who believed they needed crucial additional ventilators to treat a possible surge of coronavirus patients — and he said he’d done more to procure coronavirus testing than any other leader in the world.

Against a backdrop of stories from countries like Italy, where healthcare resources were overwhelmed, the widespread ventilator shortage that many had been bracing for in the U.S. has not yet occurred. (Concerns remain around the ventilator supply relative to future infections, however, and some areas have had problems.)

The president said Wednesday that reporters were ignoring his good work in increasing ventilator production. “You guys don’t ask me about ventilators anymore,” he said.

“The fake news was very unhappy that it was done,” he said.

Trump also boasted, incorrectly: “If you added up the testing of every nation in the world, put them together, we’ve done substantially more than that.”

What Trump did not touch on were the issues in February and March with the initial testing kits the federal government provided.

It was only starting in late March that officials were able to drastically ramp up their testing capability — which experts have said limited the ability to track and contain the virus as it spread around the country.

Trump’s spat with ABC News’ Karl was not the first time he has had sharp words for the reporter, who he once derided as “third-rate.”

In recent weeks, the president has also attacked reporters with Fox News, NBC News, PBS and elsewhere.

“Sometimes you get the sense that the president thinks every question should start with, ‘Why are you doing such a great job, Mr. President?’ ” Karl said on The View earlier this month.

