Missouri Politician Who Spoke of 'Legitimate Rape' and Women's Bodies Dies at 74

The Missouri politician caused an uproar in 2012 with controversial comments about the supposed ability of women's bodies to avoid pregnancy in cases of "legitimate rape"

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of Missouri died Sunday at his home in the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood.

Akin, who once said he believed women's bodies can avoid pregnancy in cases of "legitimate rape," was 74.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Those comments defined his 2012 unsuccessful race for the U.S. Senate, which he lost to Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill.

"From what I understand from doctors, that's really rare," Akin said in 2012 when asked about pregnancies resulting from rape and whether abortion should be legal in such cases. "If it's a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down."

Akin's death followed a years-long battle with cancer, his son told the Associated Press.

"As my father's death approached, we had people from all different walks of life share story after story of the personal impact he had on them," Perry Akin said in a statement. "He was a devout Christian, a great father, and a friend to many. We cherish many fond memories from him driving the tractor at our annual hayride, to his riveting delivery of the freedom story at 4th of July parties dressed in the full uniform of a colonial minuteman. The family is thankful for his legacy: a man with a servant's heart who stood for truth."

Rep. Todd Akin Rep. Todd Akin | Credit: Whitney Curtis/Getty Images

Akin served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 12 years before running for the Senate against McCaskill, the incumbent at the time. After his comments, he faced pressure from fellow Republicans, including presidential candidate Mitt Romney, to exit the race. He eventually lost by 16 percentage points.

Although his campaign reportedly tried to walk back the "legitimate rape" remarks, in Firing Back: Taking on the Party Bosses and Media Elite to Protect Our Faith and Freedom, his 2016 book, Akin defended the comments and positioned himself as a conservative of principles who stood up to bullies within his own party.