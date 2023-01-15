Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici Suffers Concussion After Being Struck by a Car in Portland

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., suffered a concussion and was briefly hospitalized on Friday night alongside her husband Michael Simon after the pair were struck by a car in Portland.

Her spokesperson Natalie Crofts confirmed the incident via Twitter on Saturday, sharing it occurred "while they were walking across a street in a crosswalk" as they were leaving an event.

Bonamici, 68, was later "treated for a concussion and laceration to her head," while Simon, 66, was "treated for minor injuries," before being released from the hospital to recover at home, according to Crofts.

"The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery, but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals," her spokesperson added.

NBC News reported via Portland police that a driver turned into Bonamici and her husband "at low speed and knocked them down." The woman cooperated with officials and did not display any sign of impairment. No one was arrested or fined following the incident, officials told the outlet.

Representatives for Portland police did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

CQ Roll Call via AP Images

Bonamici won the special election in 2012 to succeed Democrat David Wu after his resignation. Representing Oregon's 1st District, she was reelected in November midterms after beating Republican candidate Chris Mann.

Additionally, she has also served as a leader on the Education and Labor Committee and a chair of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services.