U.S. Rep. Sean Casten's 17-Year-Old Daughter Has Died: 'She Was So Loved'

Gwen Casten, the 17-year-old daughter of Illinois Rep. Sean Casten, has died, the congressman's office confirmed in a tweet Monday.

"This morning, Congressman Casten's beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away," the tweet from the Democrat, who was elected in 2018, read. "The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time."

Casten's office did not add any information about her cause of death. The Chicago-Tribune reports that Downers Grove police said they were called to a home in the area Monday, "for an unresponsive seventeen year old female," where "first responders determined that the subject was deceased."

The teenager graduated from Downers Grove North High School in May and was headed to the University of Vermont in the fall to study environmental science. She recently appeared in a campaign video supporting her father's bid for reelection and detailing how turning 18 would signify a "big year."

"Lots of milestones," Gwen said in the ad. "Like voting for the first time. But not just for anyone ... Sean Casten. My Congressman. But I just call him dad."

In an Instagram post, the AAPI Student Union at her high school said it was "heartbroken over the loss," going on to describe the "key role" Gwen played "in bringing about positive change" to her high school.

"Gwen was a leader and a friend ... She was a highly accomplished student at North, being involved in various activities, from Changemakers, band, NHS, math team, and tennis, all while being on the high honor roll. Gwen and her father @repseancasten recognized the importance of protecting the environment and the dangers that arose if we kept polluting our planet."

The club added that Gwen was "always there to help anyone in need and give a listening ear," and described her as a ally who "did whatever she could to support and amplify [People of Color's] voices."

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) speaks during a news conference to introduce legislation on safe gun storage outside the U.S. Capitol on February 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Democratic members of Congress were joined by gun control advocates to introduce the "Protect Children Through Safe Gun Ownership Act." Sean Casten | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

"Carrying on her legacy means standing up for what you believe in, and going above and beyond to make the world a better place," the post added. "Rest in peace Gwen."

Her high school's Empowerment Club, which she founded, also took to Instagram to commemorate Gwen's life, writing "There are no words that can begin to describe the loss we are feeling."