Six of Gosar's nine siblings have long pushed back against their brother's controversial politics

Rep. Paul Gosar's Own Brother Calls Him 'Traitor to This Country' and Asks For His Removal From Office

Rep. Paul Gosar is again taking heat from his own family over his decision to stand by Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims.

Gosar, 62, is a GOP representative from Arizona and one of the former president's fiercest political allies.

The Republican lawmaker was one of dozens of representatives to vote in favor of overturning the 2020 election on Jan. 6 and repeated debunked conspiracy theories that "antifia" had been responsible for the deadly insurrection, rather than the thousands of pro-Trump rioters seen on news cameras accross the world breaking into the building and fighting with police.

Since then, Gosar's siblings have called for his removal from office. On Sunday his brother Dave Gosar, a Wyoming lawyer, ramped up the family's pleas for Congress to expel their sibling.

"I consider him a traitor to this country. I consider him a traitor to his family," Dave said of his brother Paul, during an interview with NBC News.

"He doesn't see it," Dave continued. "He's disgraced and dishonored himself."

Paul Gosar Rep. Paul Gosar | Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The lawmaker's youngest sister, Jennifer Gosar, also told the outlet that she was "concerned before" the riots about her brother's approach to politics, but the deadly Jan. 6 attacked raised her concerns even more.

"I was horrified during, and I'm shocked that he's not censured now, that there hasn't been a process for expulsion," Jennifer told NBC. "I mean, I think all the elements are clear. And maybe there's something I'm missing, but they're not acting on it to really allay any fears of the public."

The Gosar family drama has played out in public before.

Six of Gosar's siblings - Dave, Jennifer, Grace, Tim, Joan and Gaston - all spoke out during the 2018 midterm elections, personally pleading with voters not to re-elect their brother in a political ad.

In 2020, some of Gosar's siblings again spoke out against his campaign, although he ultimately was re-elected.

But following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Gosar's siblings' public comments about their brother became more frequent and forceful.

"There is no one member of Congress more responsible for the attack on the Capitol than Congressman Paul Gosar," Jennifer said in an April TV ad, alongside her brothers Dave and Tim.

Paul Gosar Rep. Paul Gosar | Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

The three siblings said their brother was among those who needed to face "consequences" for the riot, which killed five people including a Capitol police officer.

"He should have criminal consequences, and if he's found guilty he should go to jail," Tim said in the ad.

That same month, Gosar had denied allegations that his comments backing up Trump's false election claims led to such violence as that seen in early January. "I have never instigated violence," the lawmaker told a House ethics committee in April, according to The Arizona Republic. "I have never aided or abetted violence. I have not urged or supported violence."

But that hasn't stopped his siblings from urging other lawmakers to kick their own brother out of Congress.

NBC reports that only 20 lawmakers have ever been expelled from Congress, making their push exceedingly rare - even beyond the fact they're related to the man they hope gets removed from office.

Dave and Jennifer reached out to Rep. Raúl Grijalva for help in removing their brother from office, NBC reported.

"Right now, I think Mr. Gosar feels emboldened," Grijalva told the outlet. "Nothing has happened. There has been no reaction on the part of his colleagues in Congress, and, basically, he feels no public reaction."

But at the Gosar home, that's a much different story.