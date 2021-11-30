Congresswoman Nancy Mace Gives Mixed Messages About COVID-19 in Separate TV Appearances

The South Carolina representative spoke about "natural immunity" on Fox News but touted her record on promoting vaccines and masks on CNN

A Republican member of Congress is giving mixed signals when it comes to her stance on preventing infection and mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

When Rep. Nancy Mace appeared on Fox News on Sunday, she talked about "some studies that I have read" that suggest "natural immunity" is a better way to protect yourself from future infections of the disease.

Natural immunity is acquired through an infection with an agent that causes disease.

"We need to take all the science into account and not selectively choosing what science to follow when we are making policy decisions," the 43-year-old Republican said, later suggesting health agencies haven't taken this kind of immunity "into account."

"One of the things the CDC has not done and no policy-maker at the federal level has done so far has taken into account what natural immunity does. In some studies that I have read, natural immunity gives you 27 times more protection against future COVID infection than a vaccination," she said.

Later on CNN, Mace touted her record on promoting vaccines and masks, which are suggested as a way to " maximize protection from the virus that causes COVID-19 and prevent possibly spreading it to others," according to the CDC.

"I've been a proponent of vaccinations and wearing masks when we need to," Mace said on CNN, adding that she's taken measures to encourage her constituents to "take every precaution" in hopes of avoiding COVID-19 infections.

"There is a statistically significant number of people that are protected from COVID when they wear those masks," she said.

A rep for the congresswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video of her two appearances edited together has gone viral on Twitter.