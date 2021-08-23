Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Eloped amid Scandal and Sex Trafficking Investigation

Gaetz shared the news that he was married with photos on Twitter this weekend

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, waves as he arrives with his fiancee, Ginger Luckey, for the Save America Summit in Doral, Florida, U.S., on Friday, April 9, 2021

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has been making headlines for adamantly denying claims of possible sex trafficking that are being investigated by federal law enforcement, recently got married.

Vanity Fair reported Saturday on the 39-year-old Republican's nuptials, which the magazine wrote took place on California's Catalina Island and was attended by roughly 30 guests — including the young man, Nestor Galban, who is the younger brother of an ex-girlfriend but whom Gaetz calls his son.

Also joining at the wedding was former Rand Paul and Trump campaign staffer Sergio Gor, who acted as both DJ and officiant.

The menu, Vanity Fair reported, included barbecue chicken, grilled vegetables and watermelon salad — and was prepared by Gaetz.

The Republican representative's wife, Ginger Luckey, shared a photo of the two to Twitter over the weekend, along with the hashtag, #GaetzGetsLuckey.

Gaetz himself shared the news that he was married with photos on Twitter on Saturday and Sunday.

The nuptials come as Gaetz — a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and self-described "firebrand" — is currently embroiled in an investigation over sex trafficking claims.

In March, news broke that he is under federal investigation for possibly paying a 17-year-old girl while having sex with her— a claim he denies, insisting to multiple media outlets that the case is "rooted in an extortion effort" against him.

The New York Times cited two sources that said the investigation was opened in the final months of the Trump administration, under then-Attorney General Bill Barr.

The Times added, citing sources, that "senior Justice Department officials in Washington — including some appointed by Mr. Trump — were notified of the investigation." Federal law enforcement officials have not publicly commented and often note that policy usually bars them from discuss ongoing work.

Sources told the Times that the investigation into Gaetz stems from a separate investigation into Joel Greenberg, an ex-GOP official from Seminole County, Florida, who was indicted on a range of charges, including sex trafficking of a child, in 2020.

He subsequently pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with authorities.

Greenberg and Gaetz have been photographed together in the past, but the congressman previously insisted to the Times, "No part of the allegations against me are true."

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 Rep. Matt Gaetz | Credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty

Gaetz and Luckey got engaged in December at the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. (Fox News' Jeanine Pirro was also there.)

Luckey is an analyst whose brother is the founder of the virtual-reality company Oculus, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Gaetz — who is up for reelection in November of next year — described the relationship as love at first sight, at least, for him.