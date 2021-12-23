Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon Carjacked in Philadelphia

Democratic congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was unharmed in the attack, which took place Wednesday afternoon

Pennsylvania Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

In a statement posted to her official Twitter account, Scanlon's office confirmed that the attack took place at around 2:45 p.m., and the congresswoman was "unharmed." The politician was leaving a meeting in FDR Park at the time of the incident.

"She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety," the statement added.

Scanlon had been walking back to her car with a staffer when two men — both of whom were allegedly armed — approached them, ABC 6 reports.

Police said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that the two men allegedly "demanded the keys" to Scanlon's blue 2017 Acura MDX. When she handed the keys over, one of the perpetuators allegedly drove away in her car, while the other followed in an SUV.

Mary Gay Scanlon Credit: SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When reached for comment by PEOPLE, a rep for Scanlon declined to provide additional comment on the Wednesday incident.

Authorities told CNN that Scanlon's car was later located near a gym in Delaware. Police have since taken five suspects into custody in connection with the crime.

"I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "The PPD will continue to provide any support needed in this case and will work diligently alongside our federal partners to assist in bringing those responsible to justice."

Scanlon is a democrat who represents Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District. Her district includes South Philadelphia, where the carjacking occurred.

Police are working with the FBI on the case, CNN reports.