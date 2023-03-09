Rep. Lauren Boebert Reveals She 'Will Be a 36-Year-Old Grandmother'

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is going to be a grandmother.

The Colorado congresswoman broke the news while speaking at Saturday's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Women's Breakfast event in Maryland.

While taking the stage to accept the Mothers Influence Award presented by the conservative group Moms for America, she shared in her speech: "I'm going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a [grandmother] to a brand-new grandson."

She added that she and her husband Jayon are "so excited to welcome this new life," and shared how she responded to the news after receiving it from 17-year-old son Tyler, who is the father of the baby.

"Now, any of you who have young children who are giving life, there are some questions that pop, there's some fear that arises," she expressed. "Now my son, when I approached him and told him, 'Tyler, I'm going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,' he said, 'Well, didn't you make Granny a 36-year old granny?'

"I said yes, I did," she continued, adding, "He said, 'Well then, It's hereditary."

Boebert finished the speech by sharing that one of her biggest fears wasn't what "people were going to say" but whether her son and his girlfriend, the mother of the baby, "would choose life."

"And they did," she proclaimed. "And we are so proud of them."

During her congressional campaign, she voiced her thoughts against abortion, sharing that she believes "that life begins at conception" and that she will "always defend life."

While speaking with The Durango Herald in 2020, she elaborated on those beliefs, and expressed how they influenced her decision to drop out of high school to raise Tyler.

"I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child or getting to high school biology class," she shared. "And I chose to take care of my child."

"I didn't go through the typical education course," she added, noting that she did get her GED. "I was a great student. I had great grades. I loved being there, but I was starting my family and had different priorities."