Rep. Lauren Boebert Reveals She 'Will Be a 36-Year-Old Grandmother'

The Colorado Republican announced on Saturday that her 17-year-old son Tyler and his girlfriend are expecting a child

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 10:41 PM
Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is going to be a grandmother.

The Colorado congresswoman broke the news while speaking at Saturday's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Women's Breakfast event in Maryland.

While taking the stage to accept the Mothers Influence Award presented by the conservative group Moms for America, she shared in her speech: "I'm going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a [grandmother] to a brand-new grandson."

She added that she and her husband Jayon are "so excited to welcome this new life," and shared how she responded to the news after receiving it from 17-year-old son Tyler, who is the father of the baby.

"Now, any of you who have young children who are giving life, there are some questions that pop, there's some fear that arises," she expressed. "Now my son, when I approached him and told him, 'Tyler, I'm going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,' he said, 'Well, didn't you make Granny a 36-year old granny?'

"I said yes, I did," she continued, adding, "He said, 'Well then, It's hereditary."

Boebert finished the speech by sharing that one of her biggest fears wasn't what "people were going to say" but whether her son and his girlfriend, the mother of the baby, "would choose life."

"And they did," she proclaimed. "And we are so proud of them."

During her congressional campaign, she voiced her thoughts against abortion, sharing that she believes "that life begins at conception" and that she will "always defend life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

While speaking with The Durango Herald in 2020, she elaborated on those beliefs, and expressed how they influenced her decision to drop out of high school to raise Tyler.

"I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child or getting to high school biology class," she shared. "And I chose to take care of my child."

"I didn't go through the typical education course," she added, noting that she did get her GED. "I was a great student. I had great grades. I loved being there, but I was starting my family and had different priorities."

Updated by
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

learn more
Related Articles
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gretchen Whitmer Says She Thinks About Her Safety 'Everywhere I Go' in Wake of Attempted Kidnapping
Sen. Randy McNally
Tennessee's No. 2 Republican Repeatedly Gushes over Gay Man's NSFW Instagram Photos: 'No Intention of Stopping'
MICHELLE OBAMA
Michelle Obama Says She's 'On the Other Side of Parenting' Malia and Sasha: I'm 'Advisor-in-Chief'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell to Remain Hospitalized 'for a Few Days' After Fall at D.C. Hotel Gave Him Concussion
Benjamin Hall and Pierre Zakrzewski in Afghanistan
Injured War Reporter Benjamin Hall Remembers His Slain Colleague: 'He Laid Down His Life to Save Me'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10229898211776270&set=pcb.10229898219096453
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Wife of Sen. John Fetterman, Spotted Fighting Apartment Fire in East Pittsburgh
Rupaul
RuPaul Condemns GOP 'Stunt Queens' Imposing Drag Bans: 'Bullies Are Incompetent at Solving Real Issues'
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClO1DlnPfK_/?hl=en. Kate Hudson/Instagram
Goldie Hawn Shares the Advice She Gives Her Seven Grandchildren: 'Stay Compassionate'
tucker carlson, donald trump
Tucker Carlson Wrote He 'Passionately' Hated Trump in Text to Colleague, Court Filing Reveals
Benjamin Hall
Fox News War Reporter Benjamin Hall, Who Lost a Leg in Russian Missile Attack, Shares His Survival Story
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Human Rights Campaign Releases Full-Page Ad of Gov. Bill Lee in Drag After Anti-Drag Bill Becomes Law
heidi matheny
Ohio Woman Who Wanted 93-Year-Old Grandmother to 'Be at Rest' Admits Drowning Her in Kitchen Sink
John Fetterman Staffer Says Senator is 'Well on His Way to Recovery' at Walter Reed
John Fetterman Staffer Says Senator Is 'Well on His Way to Recovery' at Walter Reed
capitol coup
Family of Officer Killed After Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Slams Tucker Carlson: 'Rip Our Wounds Wide Open Again'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the six-month anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen.
Pete Buttigieg Hits Back at Critics of His Train Derailment Visit: 'That's Bulls---'
The Light We Carry Tour with Michelle Obama moderated by Hoda Kotb at the Met in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday November 19, 2022. (Ben Solomon/Penguin Random House)
Michelle Obama Describes Trump's Inauguration from Her Point of View — and Shares Why She Sobbed After