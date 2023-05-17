Rep. Lauren Boebert Files for Divorce from Husband of Almost 20 Years

"I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult," Boebert said

By
Published on May 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Representative-elect Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, left, stands for a photograph with her husband Jayson Boebert at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The 117th Congress is set to begin today with the election of the speaker of the House and administration of the oath of office for lawmakers in both chambers, procedures that will be modified to account for Covid-19 precautions. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband Jayson after almost twenty years of marriage.

"It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband," the Republican lawmaker said in a written statement Tuesday, according to the Colorado Sun, which was the first to report the news.

"I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," Boebert, 36, said. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult."

"This is truly about irreconcilable differences," she said. "I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District."

Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty

Court documents obtained by the Colorado Sun list April 25 as the date of the couple's separation with claims that the marriage is "irretrievably broken."

According to the court documents, the process server said Jayson "was extremely angry" when served the divorce papers.

"I tried to hand him the documents, but [he] did not take them," the process server said, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast.

"He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff's Office," the process server continued. "I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out."

Lauren married Jayson in June 2006, the Colorado Sun reported. They share four sons, one of whom is expecting a baby.

