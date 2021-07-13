"There were people who advertised a 'Confront Katie Porter' rally. They attended the event as they were welcome to do but they began to shout and, eventually, violence broke out," Porter said

'Hard to Feel Safe': Congresswoman Speaks Out After Town Hall Descends to Violence with Counter-Protesters

"Disappointing and scary" is how Rep. Katie Porter described what happened when a fight broke out at her town hall in Irvine, California, on Sunday.

In a Monday appearance on MSNBC, the Democratic Representative of California recounted the incident in which supporters of a political opponent carried out a raucous counter-rally at her first in-person town hall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had planned an open-air town hall," Porter said. "We had a lot of space for people to spread out and be safe. We advertised it as a family-friendly event.

"And there were people who advertised a 'Confront Katie Porter' rally," she continued. "They attended the event as they were welcome to do but they began to shout and, eventually, violence broke out. It was really disappointing and scary, especially for families and seniors and others who were there. And I think we need to hear from every single elected official, regardless of party, that this is not democracy."

She went on to compare the conflict to the chaos on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters rioted during a joint session of Congress.

"This is my home, so it's incredibly disappointing to have it happen here," Porter said. "Irvine has been the safest city of its size for 15 years running."

"I made very clear at the beginning, everyone is welcome here, but we need to be civil and listen to each other," she added. "And it was incredibly heartbreaking when that happened. After Jan. 6, it's hard to feel safe in Washington right now, and now it's hard to feel safe in Irvine."

Ahead of the fight, Nick Taurus — a self-described "nationalist" who hopes to unseat Porter in the midterm election — advertised the "Confront Katie Porter" rally on Instagram, urging his 200-plus followers to "come out and ask 'Carpetbagger Katie' a question."

Porter had her constituents submit questions, which were put into a bingo ball spinner, which Taurus said was "ridiculous."

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the altercation that ensued on Sunday, though he posted on Instagram complaining of "MEDIA LIES."

Shortly after she began speaking, a group of protesters began chanting "Carpetbagger Katie" and "Corrupt Katie Porter."

After her supporters chanted her name in response, the tension escalated to violence, with punches being thrown, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Officers were on the scene and one suspect was arrested for assault and battery after he allegedly punched someone in the face, according to the Irvine Police Department.

He was given a citation and released from the scene, police said.

Porter reportedly headed toward the brawl, wrapping her arm around an older woman to keep her a safe distance away.