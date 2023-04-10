Rep. Justin Jones Reappointed to Tenn. House After He Was Expelled for Protesting Gun Violence

"I want to welcome democracy back to the people's House," said Jones as he returned to the Tennessee House of Representatives

Published on April 10, 2023 09:37 PM
Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville gestures during a vote on his expulsion from the state legislature
Photo: Seth Herald/Getty Images

One of the two young Black lawmakers expelled from Tennessee's House of Representatives for protesting gun violence last week has been reappointed.

Following a unanimous vote by the Nashville Metropolitan Council on Monday, Rep. Justin Jones (D) returned to the House floor to occupy the House District 52 seat as an interim representative, CNN reported, after he and Rep. Justin J. Pearson (D) were ousted on Thursday.

"I want to welcome democracy back to the people's House," said Jones, 27, according to WTVF, upon his return after marching back to the state capitol with his supporters, where he was sworn in on the steps.

"Truth crushed to the ground will rise again. I come here to stand with my constituents. No injustice attack on democracy will happen unchallenged," he continued. "I am hopeful for the days ahead, not because of the actions of this body, but for the people outside of this chamber right now."

The decision to reappoint Jones came after a 36-0 vote with no one abstaining, according to CNN. A special election is still to come.

Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville speaks prior to a vote on his expulsion from the legislature at the State Capitol Building
Seth Herald/Getty Images

Although the Metro Council usually requires members to wait several weeks to fill vacant legislative seats, Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda said they "didn't have a single objection to suspension of the rules today," according to WPLN-FM.

Meanwhile, commissioners in Shelby County will meet on Wednesday to discuss whether to reappoint Rep. Pearson, 29.

Jones and Pearson were expelled by the GOP-dominated House in a two-thirds vote on Thursday after leading a March 30 protest for stricter gun laws on the chamber floor, sparked by the March 27 school shooting in Nashville. It was only the third time lawmakers have been expelled in the state since the Civil War.

RELATED VIDEO: Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow Attend Vigil Remembering the Victims of Nashville School Shooting

"No action, no peace," they chanted along with Rep. Gloria Johnson (D), who avoided expulsion by one vote and was the only White lawmaker on the chopping block.

President Joe Biden called the expulsion "shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent" in a statement, adding: "Rather than debating the merits of the issue, these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee."

