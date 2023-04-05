Politics U.S. Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García Announces Death of His 'Beloved' 28-Year-Old Daughter: 'Completely Heartbroken' "Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system," explained the Illinois congressman in a statement about his daughter's death By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 5, 2023 12:52 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Michael Brochstein/getty Illinois Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García has announced the death of his 28-year-old daughter, Rosa. In a statement shared on social media Tuesday, the congressman revealed that his family was left "completely heartbroken" after her death on Monday night. Donald Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago for Campaign Speech After Pleading Not Guilty Following Indictment "Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28," the statement read. "Our family is completely heartbroken. Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her." According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Rosa was the youngest of García and his wife Evelyn's three children. While a cause of death was not revealed, García added in his statement that his "family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time." Rep. García has represented the Fourth Congressional District of Illinois since 2019. Malia Obama to Make Directorial Debut with Donald Glover-Produced Short Film: Report Having served in the Illinois Senate from 1993 to 1999 and been a Chicago City Council member from 1986 to 1993, many of his fellow politicians offered their condolences. "My deepest condolences go out to Rep. Garcia during this difficult time," wrote Brandon Johnson in a tweet before his victory in the Chicago Mayoral runoff on Tuesday. "The loss of a child is a tragedy that no parent should ever endure. I hope that in the midst of this profound sorrow, Rep. Garcia and his family find comfort in the memories of Rosa's kindness and spirit." Rep. García and Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas both ran against Johnson for a bid as Chicago's next mayor. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Vallas also offered his condolences on Twitter, writing on Tuesday: "My heart goes out to Congressman Garcia as he grieves the horrific loss of his daughter Rosa. My prayers are with the Garcia family during this time."