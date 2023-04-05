U.S. Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García Announces Death of His 'Beloved' 28-Year-Old Daughter: 'Completely Heartbroken'

"Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system," explained the Illinois congressman in a statement about his daughter's death

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 12:52 AM
WASHINGTON, D C , UNITED STATES - 2019/06/25: U.S. Representative Jesús García (D-IL, aka Jesús G. "Chuy" García) speaking at a rally against the proposed United StatesMexicoCanada Agreement (USMCA), the proposed successor to NAFTA, at the Capitol. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Photo: Michael Brochstein/getty

Illinois Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García has announced the death of his 28-year-old daughter, Rosa.

In a statement shared on social media Tuesday, the congressman revealed that his family was left "completely heartbroken" after her death on Monday night.

"Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28," the statement read. "Our family is completely heartbroken. Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her."

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Rosa was the youngest of García and his wife Evelyn's three children. While a cause of death was not revealed, García added in his statement that his "family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time."

Rep. García has represented the Fourth Congressional District of Illinois since 2019.

Having served in the Illinois Senate from 1993 to 1999 and been a Chicago City Council member from 1986 to 1993, many of his fellow politicians offered their condolences.

"My deepest condolences go out to Rep. Garcia during this difficult time," wrote Brandon Johnson in a tweet before his victory in the Chicago Mayoral runoff on Tuesday. "The loss of a child is a tragedy that no parent should ever endure. I hope that in the midst of this profound sorrow, Rep. Garcia and his family find comfort in the memories of Rosa's kindness and spirit."

Rep. García and Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas both ran against Johnson for a bid as Chicago's next mayor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vallas also offered his condolences on Twitter, writing on Tuesday: "My heart goes out to Congressman Garcia as he grieves the horrific loss of his daughter Rosa. My prayers are with the Garcia family during this time."

Related Articles
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago for Campaign Speech After Pleading Not Guilty Following Indictment
Donald Glover and Malia Obama
Malia Obama to Make Directorial Debut with Donald Glover-Produced Short Film: Report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
A Timeline of How Donald Trump's Day in Court Unfolded
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Biggest Bombshells from the Donald Trump Indictment, from Hush Money Payments to 'Friends in High Places'
Former US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the courtroom inside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023.
See the Viral Moment as Door Closes in Donald Trump's Face When He Enters Courtroom
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense.
Melania Trump Absent from Donald's Court Proceedings as He's Arraigned on Criminal Charges in N.Y.C.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts as Details of Indictment Are Unsealed
Todd Blanche, Donald Trump
All About Todd Blanche, Donald Trump's New Attorney
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Surrenders to New York Authorities to Face Criminal Charges Following Historic Indictment
U.S. representative George Santos is mobbed by media as Trump Supporters and protesters begin to arrive outside of New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street awaiting the arrival and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
George Santos, Facing His Own Legal Issues, Spotted Outside N.Y.C. Courthouse Ahead of Trump Arraignment
U.S. Representitive Marjorie Taylor Green is mobbed by media when she speaks as Trump Supporters and protesters gather outside of New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street awaiting the arrival and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Pro-Trump Protest in N.Y.C. Turns to Chaos, as 60% of Americans Agree with Indictment
A supporter of former US president Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 3, 2023.
Opposing Protests Outside N.Y.C. Courthouse as Donald Trump Answers to Criminal Charges
Roy McGrath speaks during a State House news conference in April.
Fugitive Former Aide to Md. Governor Larry Hogan Killed by Gunshot Wound During FBI Arrest
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address
N.Y.C. Mayor Warns Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'Be on Best Behavior' Ahead of Her Pro-Trump Rally
Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in hush money payment case.
Donald Trump to Be Charged Tuesday with 34 Felony Counts: Report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Advisor Claims His 2024 Campaign Raised 'Record' $7 Million in First 3 Days After Indictment