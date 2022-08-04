Uncertainty Looms over Next Steps for House Race After Rep. Walorski Is Tragically Killed Before Nov. Election

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who won her congressional district's Republican primary in May, died in a car accident Wednesday

By
Published on August 4, 2022 05:14 PM
Jackie Walorski Dead in Crash
Jackie Walorski .

On Wednesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Rep. Jackie Walorski, 58, was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred just after noon in her home state of Indiana.

Walorski, a Republican, had represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional District — which includes South Bend and Elkhart — since 2012.

The news of Walorski's untimely death has raised questions about what happens next in her district's congressional race. The congresswoman earned the Republican nomination in May and was slated to defend her congressional seat against Democratic challenger Paul Steury in November.

Asked to comment on what comes next, the Indiana governor's office directed PEOPLE to Indiana Code 3-13-3-2, which states: "A vacancy that occurs, other than by resignation, in the United States House of Representatives shall be certified to the governor by the circuit court clerk of the county in which the Representative resided."

The code adds that "a special election shall be held to fill a vacancy in the United States House of Representatives in accordance with IC 3-10-8."

No date has been determined for a possible special election yet but it is possible that a special election could coincide with midterm voting, slated for Nov. 8. That would leave voters with two things to decide when it comes to the 2nd Congressional District: who should serve out the remainder of Walorski's term, which ends Jan. 3, 2023, and who should serve the following term, which begins that same day.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Indiana told PEOPLE: "At this time, the Indiana Republican Party is mourning the loss of friends and colleagues; our sole focus is on those lost and their families."

The statement continued: "Over the course of the coming days, we will work with the governor's office and the Indiana Election Division to confirm the proper steps moving forward and will provide an update at a later date."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed the news of Walorski's death in a tweet published Wednesday, in which he shared a statement from the congresswoman's office.

"Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon," the statement read. "She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

Walorski's communications director, 28-year-old Emma Thomson, and the St. Joseph County Republican Party chair, 27-year-old Zachery Potts, were in the vehicle with the congresswoman at the time of the crash and also died as a result of their injuries.

