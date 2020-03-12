Ilhan Omar Marries Campaign Consultant Months After Divorce from Ex-Husband: 'So Blessed'

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has re-married.

On Wednesday night, the Democratic lawmaker announced that she had tied the knot just over five months after filing for divorce from her ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi.

A spokesman for Omar confirmed to PEOPLE that Omar, 38, married Tim Mynett. According to NBC News, Mynett is a political consultant with the firm E Street Group, which has previously worked with Omar’s campaign.

“Got married!” Omar captioned a black-and-white selfie of the pair. “From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah ❤️.”

“They were married Islamically and legally,” Omar’s spokesman told PEOPLE.

Omar and her ex-husband Hirsi share three children. The congresswoman filed for divorce from Hirsi in early October and the split was finalized in early November, according to the Associated Press.

Hirsi reportedly remarried in December.

According to NBC News, Mynett’s ex-wife Beth had filed for divorce in August. The network reported that she accused him in court documents of having an affair with Omar and of making a “devastating and shocking declaration of love” for the lawmaker before their split.

At the time, Mynett reportedly denied allegations of an affair, charging the claim was part of a smear campaign.

Omar’s spokesman had no comment on the allegations when reached on Thursday.

Separately, in 2016, Omar shot down the claim spread in some right-wing circles — which she called “absurd and offensive” — that her previous husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was actually her brother and the two had really wed to advance his own immigration case.

Image zoom From left: Rep. Ilhan Omar and ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi Facebook

Image zoom Rep. Ilhan Omar Jim Mone/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Omar, one of the few Muslims in Congress, is a leading progressive voice in U.S. politics and has been a frequent target of conservative attacks as well as racist vitriol online.

A former state lawmaker, she arrived in the U.S. as a young Somali refugee and later became a citizen.

She was first elected to Minnesota’s House of Representatives in 2016 and joined the U.S. House in the fall of 2018 as Democrats overwhelmingly won the midterm elections.