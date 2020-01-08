Rep. Ilhan Omar's Ex-Husband Reportedly Got Remarried Weeks After Divorce

A British tabloid is reporting that Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar‘s ex-husband remarried only a few weeks after their divorce became official.

According to The Daily Mail, Ahmed Hirsi, who split from Omar in October, married a nurse named Ladan Ahmed in December. Ahmed had previously worked on Omar’s campaign, the Daily Mail reported.

Omar, 38, reportedly congratulated Hirsi, 40, and Ahmed on their marriage in a message posted on an Instagram Story last month. (Stories disappear from public view after 24 hours.)

The former couple has three kids together. Omar filed for divorce from Hirsi in early October and it was finalized in early November, according to the Associated Press.

PEOPLE’s efforts to reach Hirsi were unsuccessful.

From left: Ahmed Hirisi and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar in 2016

Omar, one of the few Muslims in Congress, is a leading progressive voice in U.S. politics and has been a frequent target of conservative attacks as well as racist vitriol online.

President Donald Trump has previously accused her of supporting terrorist groups without any evidence and also sent out racist tweets directed at the representative last summer, telling her and other progressive congresswomen of color “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal!” Omar tweeted in response.

She was born in Somalia but became a U.S. citizen in 2000. She is one of the first two Muslim women in Congress alongside Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib after they both won their 2018 elections.

She is also the first Somali-American to serve in Congress.

In 2016, Omar shot down unproven claims spread in some right-wing circles that her previous husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was actually her brother and the two had really wed to advance his immigration case.

She called the claims “absurd and offensive.”