The FBI confirmed last week it had undergone a "court-authorized search" in the vicinity of the Texas lawmaker's home but would not comment further

Rep. Henry Cuellar, Whose Home Was Searched by FBI, Vows to Run Still: 'No Wrongdoing'

A Texas lawmaker whose home was searched by the FBI last week said in his first public comments since the incident that he will run for reelection and, he insisted, he committed "no wrongdoing."

In a taped statement posted to Twitter, Rep. Henry Cuellar said he had received an "outpouring of support" from the community.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there was no wrongdoing on my part," Cuellar said in the video, which he noted was filmed in front of his childhood home. "As an attorney, I know firsthand that the legal system is a pillar of our democracy."

He continued: "This is my home, my community and why I got into politics. Nothing can distract me from being laser-focused on getting the job done for you and for South Texas the way I always have. Let me be clear: I'm running for reelection and I intend to win."

Cuellar's comments come a week after the FBI issued what it called a "court-authorized" search in the vicinity of a property owned by the Texas Democrat.

A reporter for Texas newspaper The Monitor said that more than a dozen federal agents could be seen walking in and out of the 66-year-old Cuellar's home, taking what appeared to be "cases and other items" from the property.

The Monitor reported that agents on the scene also took photos and searched trucks parked in the driveway of the home, and that FBI agents were present at Cuellar's campaign office, also located in Laredo.

The FBI confirmed the search to PEOPLE, but would not comment further.

"The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," a bureau spokesperson said. "The FBI cannot provide further comment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A spokesperson for Cuellar told PEOPLE in a statement last week: "Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

ABC News furhter reported last week that a grand jury has issued subpoenas for records relating to Cuellar — an attorney and former customs broker — his wife, Imelda, and at least one of his campaign staffers regarding their ties to Azerbaijan companies.