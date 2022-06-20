Rep. Greg Pence, Brother of Mike Pence, Recovering from Heart Procedure Following Chest Discomfort
U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, is recovering from an unspecified heart procedure, according to a statement from his office.
Pence, a Republican who has represented Indiana's 6th District since 2019, reportedly sought medical attention after recently experiencing "minor chest discomfort." He underwent a procedure at Columbus Regional Health over the weekend.
RELATED: Aide Warned Secret Service of Security Risk to Mike Pence on Day Before Capitol Riots: Report
"I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to always seek medical attention when you aren't feeling well," the 65-year-old Congressman said in a statement, thanking hospital staff for their "proactive attention" to keeping his heart healthy.
"Cardiac care can't wait," he added. "Doing nothing is simply not an option."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.
Pence is expected to make a full recovery from home in the company of his wife, Denise, and family.
The day before revealing his health scare, Pence posted a Father's Day tribute on Twitter calling his role as a dad his "most cherished blessing."
The father of four also has eight grandchildren.