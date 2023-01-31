Rep. George Santos Resigns From House Committees Until Investigations Are Complete: Report

The news that Santos was temporarily resigning from his committees comes just days after reports indicated that the Department of Justice is investigating the lawmaker

By
Published on January 31, 2023 12:04 PM
George Santos is officially a congressman
Rep. George Santos outside his office on Capitol Hill. Photo: Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images

New York Rep. George Santos has told colleagues he is resigning from two House committees, Axios reports, but that the resignation is only temporary while a number of investigations into the new lawmaker play out.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed the news to the outlet, telling Axios: "I met with George Santos yesterday ... We had a discussion and he asked me if he could do that."

McCarthy added that he felt "it was an appropriate decision that, until he can clear everything up, he's off of committees right now."

The news that Santos was temporarily resigning from his assignments on the Small Business and Science Committees comes just days after reports indicated that the Department of Justice is investigating the lawmaker.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that the DOJ asked the Federal Election Commission to hold off on taking any action against Santos — a signal that the DOJ itself may be investigating the Republican's campaign finances, which have raised numerous questions.

Santos, who was sworn into office earlier this month, came under fire in December, when The New York Times reported that a large portion of his biography could not be substantiated. The outlet alleged that he misled voters about his level of education, previous jobs and family ties to the Holocaust, news that earned bipartisan condemnation in recent days for misrepresenting himself.

In an interview with the New York Post, the congressman admitted he lied about working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as he had previously asserted, and revealed that he had also embellished his education, noting that he did not attend Baruch College or New York University.

But many questions about Santos' background remain, including those about his finances and the source of his campaign funding.

Santos is currently under investigation by federal authorities and by the Nassau County District Attorney's Office in New York.

The New York Times reports that the federal investigation is being run by the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn and focuses "at least in part on his financial dealings."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer

In 2020, when Santos launched his first run for the House, he stated in a financial disclosure that he had no assets and no earned income. But his financial situation appeared to have markedly improved by the time he decided to launch a second run for the House in 2022, with Federal Election Commission filings showing he lent at least $700,000 to his campaign, and $27,000 to his political action committee.

A recent complaint filed by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center with the FEC alleges Santos engaged in a number of campaign finance violations, such as using campaign resources to cover personal expenses, like his rent, and falsifying its disclosure of day-to-day campaign expenses. The complaint also questions whether Santos acted as a "straw donor" to hide the true source of his campaign funds.

Related Articles
Representative-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Democrats defied political forecasts and historical trends to keep control of the Senate in a win for President Joe Biden, as voters rejected a handful of candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.
Republican Official Says George Santos Lied About 3.9 GPA and Being a College Volleyball 'Star'
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
New York Republicans Call on George Santos to Resign: 'He Deceived Voters'
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks at a press conference following their weekly caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the press conference the Republican House Members spoke about U.S. President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and the President's recent trip to the Middle East,
House Leader Vows to 'Sit Down and Talk' to George Santos as Dems Ask Ethics Committee to Investigate Lies
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Complaint Against New Rep. George Santos Alleges His Campaign Lied About 'the True Source' of Its Funding
George Santos is officially a congressman
George Santos' Mother Wasn't in New York — or the United States — on 9/11, as Lawmaker Claimed
George Santos is officially a congressman
Embattled Rep. George Santos Has Ties to a Powerful Russian Oligarch, Campaign Filings Reveal
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Fact-Checking the George Santos Claims: From Goldman Sachs Employee to College 'Volleyball Star'
Congressional candidate George Santos speaks to Trump supporters at an America First rally in Ronkonkoma, New York, on October 11, 2020.
U.S. Rep.-Elect George Santos Under Federal Investigation for Financial Disclosures: Report
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Santos, who won a seat in Congress in the November election is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence that he fabricated parts of the life story that endeared him to New York voters
Democrats Call for Investigation into GOP Newcomer George Santos After He Admitted to Fabricating His Past
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Jan. 6 Committee Recommends Criminal Charges Against Donald Trump
Congressional candidate George Santos speaks to Trump supporters at an America First rally in Ronkonkoma, New York, on October 11, 2020.
Veteran Alleges George Santos Scammed Him Out of $3K Meant for Dog's Cancer Treatment — Santos Denies It
Adam Kinzinger, George Santos
Former Republican Rep. Launches Petition Calling on George Santos to Resign
George Santos is officially a congressman
George Santos' Ex-Boyfriend Addresses Lawmaker's Lies and Sudden Rise to Power: 'He Always Looked for Fame'
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 10: Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is seen outside a House Republican Conference meeting in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Drag queen Trixie Mattel attends "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Meet The Queens on January 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
New York Rep. George Santos and 'Drag Race' Legend Trixie Mattel Battle It Out on Twitter
George Santos, Republican US Representative candidate for New York, in Oyster Bay, New York, US, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Republicans are fielding a more racially diverse array of candidates in the midterms, hoping to make gains among voters of color and counter criticism their party appeals only to White people.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says He 'Always Had a Few Questions' About George Santos' Resume
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and George Santos
Extremist House Members, New Rep. George Santos Are Granted Committee Assignments Under Speaker McCarthy