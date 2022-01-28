Democratic Rep. Cori Bush was not in her vehicle when it was struck by gunfire near St. Louis Saturday

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush Says 'No One Was Harmed' After Her Vehicle Was Struck by Gunfire

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is speaking out after her vehicle was hit by gunfire in Missouri on Saturday.

"Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar," Jack Besser, a spokesperson for Bush, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe."

Bush's car was parked in the St. Louis area when it was struck by gunfire, according to multiple reports. She was not in the car and was not hurt, CNN reported, and she didn't appear to be targeted in the incident.

The progressive Missouri lawmaker also addressed the matter Thursday on Twitter, writing in part, "I'm touched by everyone who has reached out."

In 2020, Bush, who is a member of the "Squad" in the Democratic Party along with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others, became Missouri's first black Congresswoman.

The nurse and minister rose to prominence during the street protests in Ferguson after police shot and killed Michael Brown in 2014. Bush lived just six minutes from where the 18-year-old was killed.

"At the time … I just felt [like], well I'm a nurse, I can go be a medic on the ground. I'm clergy, so I can go out and pray with people," Bush told PEOPLE in November 2020.

She spent the next five weeks working out of a mobile crisis van alongside therapists and medical doctors to assist those who had been injured and distribute food and toiletries to those in need.

"At night, I would leave the area, go home and make sure my kids had their homework done, go back to the street and protest," Bush told PEOPLE. "Even on Saturday and Sunday when I didn't have to work, that's where I'd be."