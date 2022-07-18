Rep. Adam Kinzinger Says Jan. 6 Hearings 'Not Winding Down,' Could Stretch Past Midterms

The Republican congressman said additional hearings could take place if the committee gets "information we think the American people ought to know"

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots shows no signs of slowing down.

In a Sunday interview on CBS News' Face the Nation, the Illinois representative said that since the hearings began last month, "the amount of information we're getting has just rapidly accelerated."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think the important thing to keep in mind is ... this investigation is not winding down," Kinzinger, 44, said. "We may be towards the end of this tranche of hearings, we may have more hearings in the future, and the investigation is still ongoing ... we're getting to the bottom of what we need to know."

Kinzinger's remarks signal that the hearing has entered a new phase as those on the committee learn more about the events leading up — and taking place on — Jan. 6, 2021, when a crowd of violent Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol building, forcing the evacuation of lawmakers as they certified the presidential election for Joe Biden.

The hearings, which began on June 9, have each featured new revelations about the events leading up to the attacks and how Trump and his allies responded.

Among the many stunning allegations that came to light in the hearings are that former President Trump physically assaulted a Secret Service agent in an attempt to get to the Capitol on Jan. 6; and that several Republican members of Congress sought a blanket pardon for their involvement in the former president's attempts to overturn his defeat.

The eighth hearing is slated for Thursday, July 21. As Kinzinger explained on Sunday, he expects that more hearings will take place once the committee releases its official report — but additional hearings could also take place if the committee gets "information we think the American people ought to know."

In recent weeks, Kinzinger has taken to social media to share graphic threats his family and his staffers have received since he became an outspoken critic of former President Trump.

Last month, Kinzinger shared a threatening letter on Twitter that had been addressed to his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman — a former communications staffer for then-Vice President Mike Pence — and mailed to their home.

The letter, which appears to have been sent anonymously, is hand-written, and refers to both Adam, 44, and the couple's 5-month-old son, Christian.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"Adams activities have hurt not only this country, but countless patriotic and God fearing families," the letter reads. "Therefore, although it might take time, he will be executed. But don't worry! You and Christian will be joining Adam in hell too!"