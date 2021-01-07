Regina King, Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, More Stars React to Capitol Riots: 'I'm Speechless'

"I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington," said Pink on Twitter, as other celebrities expressed outrage

Celebrities are speaking out after a mob of pro-Trump rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

As chaos unfolded at the Capitol — with the government building breached by a band of rioters while lawmakers were gathered inside to count the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win — several stars reacted on social media, expressing shock and outrage over the situation.

"I'm speechless," tweeted Captain America star Chris Evans, adding, "Just think of the carnage had they not been white."

Others highlighted the hypocrisy of the law enforcement response to the Wednesday riots compared to racial injustice protests staged earlier this year after the killing of George Floyd.

"The epitome of white privilege! How disturbing!!! I am sick to my stomach!" tweeted Khloé Kardashian, sharing photos of rioters behaving casually after breaking into the Capitol building. Cardi B then said, "The irony is pretty funny.........weren't people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?"

"Black people get pulled over and don't make it out alive. We can't sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can't jog without being killed. We can't walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this???" pointed out Dwyane Wade.

The View co-host Meghan McCain tweeted that Wednesday will go down as "one of America's darkest days in our entire history" while Mrs. America actress Uzo Aduba said: "This is not over. And the blame sits squarely in the hands of this current President, his supporters, and all who have helped prop him up."

As a result of the chaos on Wednesday, four people died, 52 were arrested and at least 14 police officers injured. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III confirmed the death and injury toll at a press conference Wednesday night alongside Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, referring to what took place at the Capitol as "shocking and shameful behavior."

Members of Congress reconvened late Wednesday night to ratify the Electoral College results, as outgoing President Donald Trump finally agreed to an "orderly" transfer of power, post–violent riots from his supporters.

"As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another," wrote singer Pink on Twitter, "I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame, Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America."

As late-night talk shows aired Wednesday nights, celeb guests took time to address the day's dramatic events in Washington, D.C.

"The Divided States of America," said Regina King on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while sharing her reaction to watching the events unfold that day. "... They were actually gently escorted down the steps ... It was, wow, quite the vision."