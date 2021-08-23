"You give us 20 minutes in the morning … I'll make sure you're caught up on the news that matters," Reena Ninan tells PEOPLE of her podcast, The Recount Daily Pod

The Recount Podcast Network Is Putting Women First and for Most: 'Perspective and Experience'

With people spending more time at home than ever before, it's no surprise that the world of podcasting has become an unavoidable aspect of today's popular culture.

Whether it's your favorite celebrity's dirty laundry or an investigative reporter's deep dive into a tale only they can tell, podcasts truly provide something for everyone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But despite roughly half of listeners identifying as female, only one in three podcast hosts are women themselves – but not if the Recount Podcast network has anything to say about it.

The family of podcasts from Recount Media has just launched its fifth series and is proud to boast a lineup that is 80% hosted/co-hosted by trailblazing women.

"Over 155 million people listen to podcasts every week. With COVID, that number is increasing every day," Nomi Ernst Leidner, executive vice president of programming and development, tells PEOPLE. "Our podcasts are smart, diverse, and aren't afraid to take on complicated issues. We launched five in less than a year and will be launching more."

Leidner and her team have put women both in front of and behind the microphone for their five existing podcasts – The Recount Daily Pod, News Items Podcast, Hell & High Water, Battleground, and Just Something About Her – all of which are focused on discussing the power players in media, politics, business, and more.

Reena Ninan, CBS News television journalist and host of The Recount Daily Pod, tells PEOPLE exactly what sets these podcasts apart in such a crowded landscape.

"I've been car bombed by al-Qaeda in Iraq, took my breast pump to Benghazi, and covered the White House," she shares. "What makes The Recount Daily Pod different is that I bring perspective and experience from reporting around the world."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"You give us 20 minutes in the morning, while you're walking the dog or making coffee, and I'll make sure you're caught up on the news that matters," Ninan continues.

"All can attest to the power of having women in the media industry, the importance of having equal perspectives in journalism, and general takeaways being a journalist during a transformational political and social media landscape," adds the Recount Podcast network.

Additional hosts include Amanda Litman, co-founder and executive director of Run for Something, Jennifer Palmieri, former White House communications director, Faiz Shakir, former campaign manager for Bernie Sanders, and editors John Heilemann, John Ellis, and Rebecca Darst, to name a few.

So how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected Leidner and Ninan as both media professionals and mothers to young children?

"Nomi and I talk often about how, for much of our careers, we had to pretend like we didn't have children. That's no longer the case," Ninan explains. "The world has changed with this pandemic and the upside is we are more open about bringing our full selves to the workplace."

"Reena and I are forever bonded because we launched a daily news podcast with a new team, working entirely remotely during the pandemic. Throw in the fact that we are both mothers of young children and you can imagine the rest," Leidner adds.