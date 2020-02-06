Trump is scheduled to make official remarks about his acquittal at noon on Thursday
President Donald Trump‘s impeachment inspired many strong reactions, both pro and con, with polls showing a narrow majority of Americans supported it.
Celebrities and other notable figures had a similar range of reactions as Trump was acquitted Wednesday by the Senate in his impeachment trial after being accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine scandal.
Only one Republican, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney — a former Republican presidential nominee — joined with Democrats in voting to convict and remove Trump from office.
The president continued to insist he did nothing wrong, despite the case against him, and quickly shared a sarcastic meme on Twitter that he would be in office for decades to come.
Here’s a look at reactions on social media across the spectrum, from those celebrating Romney’s decision to those (including Trump allies and his kids) relishing in his verdict of not-guilty.
RELATED: What’s Next After Donald Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal — for Him and the Democrats?
Trump is scheduled to make official remarks about his acquittal at noon on Thursday.