President Donald Trump‘s impeachment inspired many strong reactions, both pro and con, with polls showing a narrow majority of Americans supported it.

Celebrities and other notable figures had a similar range of reactions as Trump was acquitted Wednesday by the Senate in his impeachment trial after being accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine scandal.

Only one Republican, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney — a former Republican presidential nominee — joined with Democrats in voting to convict and remove Trump from office.

The president continued to insist he did nothing wrong, despite the case against him, and quickly shared a sarcastic meme on Twitter that he would be in office for decades to come.

Here’s a look at reactions on social media across the spectrum, from those celebrating Romney’s decision to those (including Trump allies and his kids) relishing in his verdict of not-guilty.

RELATED: What’s Next After Donald Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal — for Him and the Democrats?

Image zoom President Donald Trump MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Good for Mitt Romney. https://t.co/MxgcbVNjDv — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 5, 2020

Proud of this guy. I drove people to the polls in Alabama because I believed in him. And I will do it again. .@DougJones needs our support. Donate here to get him re-elected: https://t.co/G41EDc4WWxpic.twitter.com/3VGdl16ZvP — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 5, 2020

new rule – all impeachment votes are in private – written on paper – like survivor #Remove45 — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 6, 2020

Thank you @MittRomney for putting #CountryOverParty & voting your conscience. Is there any doubt the outcome would have been much different had it been a secret ballot? #CowardlyGOP #HistoryIsWatching — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 5, 2020

Worth a watch. It’s becoming a novelty to see an elected official who isn’t shouting or tweeting. https://t.co/NADvL4dBP5 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 5, 2020

#Trump’s learned nothing from the experience of being impeached. He will continue his criminal ways & then double down, knowing he’s gotten away with it once again. He will be like Robert Mugabwe, dictator of Zimbabwe, who lasted 40 YEARS, dying at 95, with his nation in ruins. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

This took immense courage. Thank you for your integrity, Senator. https://t.co/NUu0eXGObr — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Now that their impeachment hoax is over maybe Democrats can actually come to the table and try to do some work for the American people for a change… but I won’t hold my breath. pic.twitter.com/tuU7yx288u — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s impeachment was entirely bogus, and a complete waste of the American people’s time and taxpayer dollars. #alsen pic.twitter.com/tkrjhmMlwa — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) February 6, 2020

More importantly: Mitt Romney won 206 electoral votes & is not President

Donald Trump won 304 electoral votes & is President#AcquittedForever https://t.co/RxvpLbPEzs — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 5, 2020

Trump is scheduled to make official remarks about his acquittal at noon on Thursday.