Representative Rashida Tlaib hit back at President Donald Trump’s racist tweets and “send her back” chants at one of his rallies last week.

During a speech at the NAACP’s national convention on Monday, Rep. Tlaib told the crowd, “I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president,” according to CNN.

“You are all the squad. Trust me, if you believe in support equity, if you support justice, you are one of us,” she said. “We need bold action folks. And I know what’s happening out there. You know, there’s a lot of young women and it’s beyond the just the four of us.”

The Michigan congresswoman was referring to tweets shared by Trump, 73, that racially criticized four Democratic women of color often called “the squad,” which includes Tlaib, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came?” Trump tweeted at an unnamed group of “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen,” though he did not name them.

The comments received backlash from Democrats and Republicans, who felt that Trump’s tweets were targeting the four women for their race. Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez, and Pressley are natural-born citizens, and Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the U.S.

“We don’t leave the things that we love, and when we love this country, what that means is that we propose the solutions to fix it,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a joint press conference last week with other “squad” members.

Although the president has backpedaled on the “send her back” chants targeted at Omar, that took him 13 seconds to stop at North Carolina campaign rally, he tweeted on Monday: “The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart.”

And last Tuesday, the House passed a resolution to condemn Trump’s racist comments against members of Congress.