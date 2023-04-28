New Book Showcases Rare Photos of Jackie Kennedy: Get a First Look

CAMERA GIRL: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy (out May 2) covers the late First Lady's glamorous early years

By Liz McNeil
Published on April 28, 2023 05:12 PM
01 of 08

Camera Girl

Never-before-seen Jackie Kennedy pics Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy by Carl Sferrazza Anthony
Simon & Schuster

Long before she was known as Jackie O, Jacqueline Bouvier was a single twentysomething columnist and photographer for the Washington Times-Herald. An upcoming book, Camera Girl, by Carl Sferrazza Anthony, uncovers new details about her coming of age and falling in love with John F. Kennedy, the young Senator with whom she shared a determination to make a mark. Included in the new book are rarely seen photos of the young woman who had big dreams and who would soon become one of the most glamorous icons in the world.

02 of 08

Jackie on the Job

Never-before-seen Jackie Kennedy pics Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy by Carl Sferrazza Anthony
John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

At her Washington Times Herald desk (far left) ca. 1952.

03 of 08

Three's Company

Never-before-seen Jackie Kennedy pics Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy by Carl Sferrazza Anthony
Peabody Institute

Jacqueline Bouvier with John F. Kennedy (left) and Lem Billings (right) in early 1954. Billings, who was Jack's best friend from their days at Choate, warned Jackie that JFK was unlikely to be faithful in the marriage according to Anthony.

04 of 08

Eyes for You

Never-before-seen Jackie Kennedy pics Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy by Carl Sferrazza Anthony
Peabody Institute

Jackie was a regular visitor to JFK's Senate office.

05 of 08

Getting the Shot

Never-before-seen Jackie Kennedy pics Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy by Carl Sferrazza Anthony
Simon & Schuster

Jackie (left) photographing her colleague, Dale Chestnut, feeding goldfish in the summer of 1952 as an unidentified colleague looks on.

06 of 08

Wedding Belles

Never-before-seen Jackie Kennedy pics Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy by Carl Sferrazza Anthony
McInnis Auctions

Jackie (left) with her father Jack Bouvier at the 1953 wedding of her sister Lee (right) to first husband Michael Canfield.

07 of 08

Family Merger

Never-before-seen Jackie Kennedy pics Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy by Carl Sferrazza Anthony
CSU Archives, Everett Collection

Jackie (center) wth her mom, Janet Auchincloss, and father-in-law Joseph P. Kennedy (to whom she remained close his entire life) in January 1955.

08 of 08

Early Jackie

Never-before-seen Jackie Kennedy pics Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy by Carl Sferrazza Anthony
Simon & Schuster

The new biography Camera Girl, by Carl Sferrazza Anthony, delves deep into her early days as a columnist and photographer as a single twentysomething in Washington, D.C.

