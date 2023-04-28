New Book Showcases Rare Photos of Jackie Kennedy: Get a First Look

01 of 08 Camera Girl Simon & Schuster Long before she was known as Jackie O, Jacqueline Bouvier was a single twentysomething columnist and photographer for the Washington Times-Herald. An upcoming book, Camera Girl, by Carl Sferrazza Anthony, uncovers new details about her coming of age and falling in love with John F. Kennedy, the young Senator with whom she shared a determination to make a mark. Included in the new book are rarely seen photos of the young woman who had big dreams and who would soon become one of the most glamorous icons in the world.

02 of 08 Jackie on the Job John F. Kennedy Presidential Library At her Washington Times Herald desk (far left) ca. 1952.

03 of 08 Three's Company Peabody Institute Jacqueline Bouvier with John F. Kennedy (left) and Lem Billings (right) in early 1954. Billings, who was Jack's best friend from their days at Choate, warned Jackie that JFK was unlikely to be faithful in the marriage according to Anthony.

04 of 08 Eyes for You Peabody Institute Jackie was a regular visitor to JFK's Senate office.

05 of 08 Getting the Shot Simon & Schuster Jackie (left) photographing her colleague, Dale Chestnut, feeding goldfish in the summer of 1952 as an unidentified colleague looks on.

06 of 08 Wedding Belles McInnis Auctions Jackie (left) with her father Jack Bouvier at the 1953 wedding of her sister Lee (right) to first husband Michael Canfield.

07 of 08 Family Merger CSU Archives, Everett Collection Jackie (center) wth her mom, Janet Auchincloss, and father-in-law Joseph P. Kennedy (to whom she remained close his entire life) in January 1955.