Rand Paul Staffer Stabbed Multiple Times in 'Random' D.C. Attack That Caused Life-Threatening Injuries

"I ask you to join [my wife] Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery," Sen. Paul told PEOPLE in a statement

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 28, 2023 10:02 AM
rand paul
Sen. Rand Paul. Photo: GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

An aide for Republican Sen. Rand Paul was stabbed multiple times and left with life-threatening injuries in what police described as a "random, violent attack" in Washington D.C.

Phil Todd was attacked just after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, according to D.C Metropolitan Police. The area is known for its nightlife, restaurants and bars, and is about 1.5 miles northeast of the United States Capitol.

Glynn Neal, 42, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested later that day after police used a cell phone left at the crime scene to track down an address. Neal was charged with assault with intent to kill (knife).

In a police report obtained by PEOPLE, a witness said the suspect jumped out from behind a corner wall and stabbed at the victim's head. Court documents state detectives talked to Todd from a hospital bed, where the victim said his attacker "did not demand anything nor say anything" and he had "no idea" why he was targetted.

The court filing alleged when investigators went to an address linked to the cellphone, Neal was in the same outfit the attacker was seen wearing in video footage of the stabbing. Neal told police "a voice was telling him that someone was going to get him for all the things he done," according to the document.

Sen. Paul confirmed a member of his staff was attacked in a statement to PEOPLE.

"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.," he said. "I ask you to join [my wife] Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery."

Todd will require multiple surgeries after the attack left him with a puncture wound to the left side of his head "which penetrated the skull and likely caused an internal brain bleed," according to the court filing. He also suffered punctures to his lower left torso, left chest, and a laceration to his ear, per court documents. His left lung was punctured and the deep ear laceration may require reconstructive surgery.

