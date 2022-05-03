Protestors Gather Across the U.S. After Leak of Roe v. Wade Opinion Draft [PHOTOS]

Protestors are gathering across the United States after a leaked draft opinion details the Supreme Court's decision to likely vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was passed nearly 50 years ago in 1973 

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated May 04, 2022 12:40 PM

Credit: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

On May 2, Politico released a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that details their decision to likely vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The draft, which the Supreme Court confirmed is authentic, is not expected to be finalized for weeks and could change during that time.

Shortly after the report, protestors gathered outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. 

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

People embrace while reacting to 98-page opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, which states that "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," and that "we [the Supreme Court majority] hold that Roe and Casey [another ruling on the right to abortion from 1992 which upheld the previous court decision] must be overruled."

The draft document, labeled as the "Opinion of the Court," also says, "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty

According to Politico, Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined Alito's opinion.

A person wearing scrubs holds a sign that reads "abortion is healthcare" outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 2. 

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

A decision to overturn Roe seemed increasingly likely when the Supreme Court decided in December 2021 to take up a lawsuit over Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy; allowing the ban to move forward would be in violation of Roe.

Credit: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty

In response to the leaked draft, President Joe Biden vowed to sign legislation that would make the right to an abortion a federal law

In a written statement, Biden called on Congress to codify the right to an abortion and "protect a woman's right to choose." 

Credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

"Not surprising. But still outrageous," former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote in a tweet. "This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law."

Credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty

Two protestors cry and pray in front of the federal Supreme Court building. 

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

"We should choose our own destinies," reads one sign. "My body, my choice" reads another. 

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Protestors from both sides of the issue clash in front of the Supreme Court on May 3.  

Credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

One protestor wears a jacket that reads "I Really Do Care," a nod to former FLOTUS Melania Trump's 'I Really Don't Care. Do U?' jacket, which she wore to visit a detention center holding migrant children in McAllen, Texas.

Credit: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty

In Denver, Colorado, members of the Parasol Patrol hold up umbrellas as they take part in a rally on May 3. 

Credit: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty

Demonstrators in Downtown L.A. carry signs that say, "Keep your laws off our bodies," "Reproductive rights are human rights," and "Our bodies, our minds, our rights," during a rally on May 3. 

Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty

"Her body, her choice," read a sign carried during a protest in N.Y.C. on May 3. 

Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Protestors carry photos of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — the justices who will likely vote to overturn Roe v. Wade — in N.Y.C. on May 3. 

Credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A demonstrator holds up a sign showcasing the justices who support overturning Roe v. Wade in Washington, D.C. on May 3. 

Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Thousands gather in N.Y.C. at Foley Square on May 3. 

Credit: George Frey/Getty

A person brings their dog along to a protest outside of the state capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 3, with the pup wearing a sign that reads, "Keep your paws off of Roe v. Wade."

Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A huge banner is carried through the streets of N.Y.C. on May 3. Illustrations of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg can be seen, as well as the words, "I dissent." 

Credit: David Ryder/Getty

Demonstrators march through downtown Seattle, Washington, on May 3 following a rally in support of abortion rights. 

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Activists rally outside of the Supreme Court into the night on May 3. 

Credit: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty

Senator Elizabeth Warren joins protestors outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 3.

Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Comedian Amy Schumer speaks to protestors gathered at Foley Square in N.Y.C. on May 3. 

By Andrea Wurzburger