Protestors Gather Across the U.S. After Leak of Roe v. Wade Opinion Draft [PHOTOS]
Protestors are gathering across the United States after a leaked draft opinion details the Supreme Court's decision to likely vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was passed nearly 50 years ago in 1973
On May 2, Politico released a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that details their decision to likely vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The draft, which the Supreme Court confirmed is authentic, is not expected to be finalized for weeks and could change during that time.
Shortly after the report, protestors gathered outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
People embrace while reacting to 98-page opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, which states that "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," and that "we [the Supreme Court majority] hold that Roe and Casey [another ruling on the right to abortion from 1992 which upheld the previous court decision] must be overruled."
The draft document, labeled as the "Opinion of the Court," also says, "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."
According to Politico, Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined Alito's opinion.
A person wearing scrubs holds a sign that reads "abortion is healthcare" outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 2.
A decision to overturn Roe seemed increasingly likely when the Supreme Court decided in December 2021 to take up a lawsuit over Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy; allowing the ban to move forward would be in violation of Roe.
In response to the leaked draft, President Joe Biden vowed to sign legislation that would make the right to an abortion a federal law.
In a written statement, Biden called on Congress to codify the right to an abortion and "protect a woman's right to choose."
"Not surprising. But still outrageous," former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote in a tweet. "This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law."
Two protestors cry and pray in front of the federal Supreme Court building.
"We should choose our own destinies," reads one sign. "My body, my choice" reads another.
Protestors from both sides of the issue clash in front of the Supreme Court on May 3.
One protestor wears a jacket that reads "I Really Do Care," a nod to former FLOTUS Melania Trump's 'I Really Don't Care. Do U?' jacket, which she wore to visit a detention center holding migrant children in McAllen, Texas.
In Denver, Colorado, members of the Parasol Patrol hold up umbrellas as they take part in a rally on May 3.
Demonstrators in Downtown L.A. carry signs that say, "Keep your laws off our bodies," "Reproductive rights are human rights," and "Our bodies, our minds, our rights," during a rally on May 3.
"Her body, her choice," read a sign carried during a protest in N.Y.C. on May 3.
Protestors carry photos of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — the justices who will likely vote to overturn Roe v. Wade — in N.Y.C. on May 3.
A demonstrator holds up a sign showcasing the justices who support overturning Roe v. Wade in Washington, D.C. on May 3.
Thousands gather in N.Y.C. at Foley Square on May 3.
A person brings their dog along to a protest outside of the state capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 3, with the pup wearing a sign that reads, "Keep your paws off of Roe v. Wade."
A huge banner is carried through the streets of N.Y.C. on May 3. Illustrations of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg can be seen, as well as the words, "I dissent."
Demonstrators march through downtown Seattle, Washington, on May 3 following a rally in support of abortion rights.
Activists rally outside of the Supreme Court into the night on May 3.
Senator Elizabeth Warren joins protestors outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 3.
Comedian Amy Schumer speaks to protestors gathered at Foley Square in N.Y.C. on May 3.