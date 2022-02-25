From Saint Petersburg to Sydney, People Around the World Are Protesting Russia's Invasion of Ukraine [PHOTOS]
After Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in earnest on Feb. 24, people around the world took to the streets to protest and condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions
Saint Petersburg, Russia
As of Friday, 1,844 people across 60 Russian cities were detained for protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with over 1,000 people held in Moscow alone, according to OVD Info, a civil rights group that monitors rallies and arrests in Russia.
Hours after the first missiles struck in Ukraine, the Investigative Committee of Russia, a government authority, released a statement warning citizens not to participate in "mass riots and rallies associated with the tense foreign policy situation" as it's "criminal" and will result in "serious legal consequences."
Saint Petersburg, Russia
A local Russian news outlet shared videos as hundreds gathered with signs and chanted, "No to war!" Police used megaphones in an attempt to disperse crowds as local authorities were seen detaining protesters.
Pictured: Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest in Saint Petersburg on Feb. 24.
Paris
Protests spread around the world as the death toll continued to rise after the first full day of Russia's incursion into Ukraine. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said early Friday local time that 137 people had been killed and 316 were wounded, according to reports.
Pictured: Protesters gather in Paris on Feb. 24.
New York City
President Putin's aggression toward Ukraine was widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region. Putin insisted Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he was acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."
On Feb. 24, protesters gathered in New York City to show support for Ukraine admit Russia's invasion.
Washington, D.C.
In Washington D.C., people gathered outside of the White House with signs reading "Help Ukraine Now," "Stop Putin" and more.
American President Joe Biden said as the invasion began, "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces."
Sydney
People took to the streets in Sydney on Feb. 24.
Santiago, Chile
In Santiago, Chile, protestors marched through the streets with signs reading "Stop Putin's Aggression" and "Stop Putin, Stop War."
Mexico City
In Mexico City, a woman prayed among police officers as they guarded the Russian Embassy in Mexico's capital.
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Outside the Russian Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka, people gathered to protest the Russian military actions in Ukraine.
Istanbul, Turkey
In Istanbul, Turkey, people crowded the streets to show support for the people of Ukraine. One protester's sign read "Putin, Hands off Ukraine!"
Bari, Italy
In Bari, Italy, people gathered in Piazza Libertà on Feb. 25 to protest the economic consequences that the war in Ukraine is already producing. According to the organizers' estimates, about 2,500 farmers, fishermen and ranchers participated.
Madrid, Spain
Several people with Ukrainian flags took part in a rally in front of the Russian embassy in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 25.
Brussels
Protesters gathered in front of the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Feb. 25 as NATO leaders held an extraordinary virtual summit to discuss the security situation in and around Ukraine.
Adana, Turkey
In Adana, Turkey, Ukrainians living in the city held banners as well as Ukrainian and Turkish flags during a protest on Feb. 25.
Taipei, Taiwan
Protesters gathered in front of the Representative Office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taipei, Taiwan, on Feb. 25.
Berlin
On Feb. 25, demonstrators in Berlin protested against the war and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Federal Chancellery.
Antwerp, Belgium
People protested in front of the Russian consulate-general in Antwerp, Belgium, on Feb. 25.
Pristina, Kosovo
A group of human right activists demonstrated near the Russian liaison office on Feb. 25 in Pristina, Kosovo.
Krakow, Poland
A Ukrainian protester spoke out using a megaphone as people gathered in front of the U.S consulate during a protest in Krakow, Poland, on Feb. 24.
The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.