From Saint Petersburg to Sydney, People Around the World Are Protesting Russia's Invasion of Ukraine [PHOTOS]

As of Friday, 1,844 people across 60 Russian cities were detained for protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with over 1,000 people held in Moscow alone, according to OVD Info, a civil rights group that monitors rallies and arrests in Russia.

Hours after the first missiles struck in Ukraine, the Investigative Committee of Russia, a government authority, released a statement warning citizens not to participate in "mass riots and rallies associated with the tense foreign policy situation" as it's "criminal" and will result in "serious legal consequences."