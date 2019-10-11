Prince's Estate Slams Trump for Using Late Singer's Hit 'Purple Rain' at Minneapolis Campaign Rally

Image zoom Donald Trump, Prince CRAIG LASSIG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Prince‘s estate is not happy with Donald Trump.

The late pop icon’s song “Purple Rain” was played during Trump’s campaign event in Minneapolis, Minnesota — the musician’s hometown — on Thursday night, despite the fact that the Trump campaign promised last year not to use any of the singer’s music.

“President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” Prince’s estate said in a tweet on Thursday night.

“The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs,” the tweet concluded, definitively.

The tweet included a letter from the Jones Day law firm, which represented the Trump campaign last year — the campaign has since hired an in-house legal team, Politico reported in April.

The letter very clearly acknowledges the Prince estate’s request that the Trump campaign “refrain from using Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ or any other Prince music, in connection with campaign rallies or other campaign events.”

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

“Without admitting liability, and to avoid any future dispute, we write to confirm that the campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward,” the letter says.

In video of Thursday night’s event shared on Twitter, “Purple Rain” can very clearly be heard as people mill about the Target Center before the rally kicked off. Trump eventually took the podium and spoke for more than an hour.

A rep for the Trump campaign and the White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Of course, Prince’s is not the only music that Trump has been asked not to use at his campaign events.

Adele, Elton John, Queen, Neil Young, R.E.M., Twisted Sister, The Rolling Stones, Pharrell, Rihanna, and more artists have all expressed that they do not want their music associated with Trump or used at his events.