President's Physician Says Joe Biden Is 'Healthy' and a 'Vigorous 80-Year-Old'

"The president remains fit for duty" states the president's physical in a medical summary following his annual physical on Thursday

By
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on February 16, 2023 08:05 PM
Joe Biden
Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden's physician says "the president remains fit for duty" in a report published by the White House on Thursday.

Biden, 80, traveled to Walter Reed Medical Center aboard Marine One on Thursday morning to undergo his annual physical exam, with Dr. Kevin O'Connor releasing a written summary of the president's physical later that afternoon.

According to his health summary, Biden is currently undergoing treatment for multiple "stable" medical conditions that include non-valvular atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, "mild" sensory peripheral neuropathy of both feet, and his gate, which "remains stiff but has not worsened since last year."

His lab work, which included a comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP), urinalysis, complete blood count (CBC), and vitamin D and magnesium level check, returned normal.

President Joe Biden giving the State of the Union Address in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol
President Joe Biden. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

A change that was observed was a small lesion on the president's chest that was removed during the examination and sent out for a traditional biopsy.

O'Connor added that the president has not experienced any "residential symptoms which may be considered long COVID," after testing positive for the virus twice in July.

The president continues undergoing routine dental, optometry, and skin cancer surveillance. He also continues to work out at least five teams a week.

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency,' writes O'Connor in his report.

Biden's physical results come as a recent poll found that some 72 percent of American adults surveyed believe the president is "too old to work in government."

Biden's age is something that's top of mind for some voters heading in to the 2024 election. While Biden hasn't announced whether he plans to seek a second term, reports indicate he may announce another campaign soon.

In a 60 Minutes interview in September, the president defended his age, saying he's in "pretty good shape."

Asked how he would respond to those who question whether he's fit for the job, Biden said: "Watch me."

"I mean honest to God, that's all I think," Biden continued. "If you think I don't have the energy level or mental acuity, then, you know, that's one thing. It's another thing to just watch and keep my schedule, do what I'm doing. I know when I sit down with my NATO allies and keep them together, I don't have them saying, 'Wait a minute, how old are you?' ... I think it relates to how much energy you have, and whether or not the job you're doing is one consistent with one of any person of any age would be able to do."

Biden became the oldest person to be sworn in as commander-in-chief in U.S. history at his inaugural ceremony when he was 78.

Donald Trump was previously the oldest-ever president to take office and was 70 at his 2017 inauguration. Trump will be 78 at the time of the 2024 election, for which he has already declared his candidacy.

Biden, meanwhile, will be 81 at the time of the 2024 election — and his age has led to speculation from even some in his own party regarding whether he'll run for a second term.

New York Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney made headlines last year when she said in a debate she didn't think Biden would run again. Maloney later clarified those comments, but remained tight-lipped on her feelings about another Biden campaign.

