Presidents Bush, Clinton & Obama Reunite at Funeral for Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis

President Donald Trump was not in attendance, while 95-year-old former President Jimmy Carter remained home

Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were all together again on Thursday to pay their respects to civil rights icon and longtime Rep. John Lewis, who died at on July 17.

Lewis, 80, was the last living speaker from the 1963 March on Washington and was a prominent figure in many key moments during the civil rights movement. The Democratic lawmaker was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in December.

Bush, Clinton and Obama all spoke at Lewis' funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

"He's been called a living saint," Bush, 74, said during his eulogy, which touched on Lewis' childhood in Troy, Alabama, and highlighted Lewis' life's work advancing civil rights.

Bush said "we live in a better and nobler country today because of John Lewis and his abiding faith in the power of God and the power of Democracy" and added that Lewis will "live forever in the hearts of Americans."

President Donald Trump was not in attendance for Lewis' funeral and the White House did not offer an explanation for his absence on the record. He previously skipped memorial events for Lewis in Washington, D.C.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 95, did not attend and neither did his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, though a spokeswoman told news outlets the Carters weren't "traveling these days."

A statement from them was read on their behalf instead.

The three living presidents in attendance — who, as former First Lady Michelle Obama has noted wryly before, usually reunite only at state functions and funerals — each received standing ovations following their eulogies.

President Clinton, 73, called Lewis "our friend" and spoke of his inspiring outlook and willingness to sacrifice his own safety for the rights of others during violent marches across the south, including during "Bloody Sunday" demonstrations.

“John Lewis was a walking rebuke to people who thought, ‘Well, we ain’t there yet and we’ve been working a long time. Isn’t it time to bag it?’ " Clinton said. "He kept moving.”

Lewis' final words were printed in a New York Times op-ed on Thursday, before his funeral services were held.

In the op-ed, which Lewis wrote for the purpose of being released on his funeral, Lewis spoke with motivation and encouragement for young activists to continue fighting for equal human rights — following in the footsteps of his famous message that "good trouble" can lead to greater and lasting change.

"It is so fitting on the day of his service, he leaves us our marching orders: Keep moving,” Clinton said Thursday.

At 23, Lewis was the youngest speaker at 1963 march on the nation's capitol and was also the youngest of the "Big Six" leaders of the civil rights movement.

Lewis also led the march in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 1965 — which led to the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.