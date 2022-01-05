Presidents Biden and Obama Will Attend Harry Reid's Las Vegas Funeral Before Senator Lies in State

The memorial will be open to family, colleagues and invited guests but will also stream live

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend a funeral for Sen. Harry Reid in Las Vegas on Saturday, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Reid, who died Dec. 28 at 82 of complications from pancreatic cancer, represented Nevada in the Senate for 30 years, rising to become one of the most prominent — and powerful — Democrats in the country. His career, which included serving as the Senate majority leader from 2007 until 2015, overlapped with Biden's vice presidency as well as Biden's time as a senator from Delaware.

In ordering flags to fly at half-staff to honor Reid on the day of his funeral, Biden praised the lawmaker last week. "Throughout his long career of public service, Harry Reid was instrumental in passing landmark legislation that made a positive difference in the lives of countless Americans and made our Nation stronger and safer," the president said. "His devoted service to our Nation was not about power for power's sake. It was about the power to do right by the American people."

Another president, Barack Obama, is also expected to attend and is reportedly set to deliver a eulogy during the morning service at the Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas. The event will be open to family, colleagues and invited guests but will also stream live, the Associated Press reports.

"I wouldn't have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn't have gotten most of what I got done without your skill and determination," Obama wrote to Reid in a letter before he died.

Reid was instrumental in passing key pieces of legislation during Obama's presidency, including the Affordable Care Act, the Dodd-Frank Act and the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, part of the recovery from the 2008 recession.

Barack Obama shared his last letter to harry Reid Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Following his Nevada funeral, Reid's body will return to Washington, D.C., where he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12.

"Senator Harry Reid was a titan of public service, who for more than four decades fought relentlessly for working families like his own," House Speaker and fellow Democrat Nancy Pelosi said in announcing the invite-only ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. "It is my solemn honor as House Speaker to pay tribute to a legendary leader, a great American and my dear friend, Senator Harry Reid."

The current Majority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, also praised Reid in the announcement on Sunday.