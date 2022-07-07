Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe and More Receive Presidential Medals of Freedom: See the Photos

On July 1, President Joe Biden announced the 17 recipients of the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom, and on July 7, Biden — an honoree himself, named by President Barack Obama — presented several of this year's luminaries with their awards at the White House in Washington, D.C. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor.

Olympic gymnastics icon Simone Biles sported a huge smile while receiving her medal, as fiancé Jonathan Owens cheered from the front row of the crowd. Biles was honored not only for her athletic prowess but her advocacy for athletes' "mental health and safety, children in the foster care system and victims of sexual assault," according to the White House.