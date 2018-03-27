President Trump Reportedly Told Aides Stormy Daniels Is Not His Type

Donald Trump might not be publicly grumbling on Twitter about Stormy Daniels and her headline-making 60 Minutes interview, but behind closed doors, the president has allegedly dismissed her claims of an affair by telling people the porn star is not his type.

“Privately, the president has lobbed sharp attacks at Daniels and her media tour, calling her allegations a ‘hoax’ and asking confidants if the episode is hurting his poll numbers. The president even has griped to several people that Daniels is not the type of woman he finds attractive,” the Post reports.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the matter.

Sources at the White House also tell the outlet that Trump was one of the estimated 22 million Americans who watched Daniels’ appearance on the long-running CBS news program.

In the chat, led by Anderson Cooper, Daniels gave vivid details of her alleged sexual affair with Trump — which she claims happened in 2006, months after he and wife Melania welcomed son Barron, now 12. (The White House and Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, have denied the alleged affair with Daniels).

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels REX/Shutterstock; Ethan Miller/Getty

RELATED: Stormy Daniels Says She Felt Threatened to Keep Quiet About Alleged Trump Affair: ‘I Was Rattled’

According to the Post, Trump “personally did not think Daniels appeared credible” on 60 Minutes, and doesn’t believe his base — many whom are Christian conservatives — will abandon him during the scandal, in the same way they stuck by him during the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

Still, Trump asked White House staff if they had watched Daniels’ interview, and what they thought of it.

He has been cautioned by those in his circle not to hit back at Daniels, the Post reports, which might explain his silence (save for a generic tweet against “Fake News” on Monday morning).

Stormy Daniels on 60 Minutes CBS

While Trump has reportedly claimed in private that Daniels isn’t his type, Daniels (née Stephanie Clifford) stated publicly that she wasn’t attracted to Trump when they had unprotected sex in Lake Tahoe in 2006.

“Would you be?” she asked in her 2011 interview with In Touch magazine, where she first spoke out about their “textbook generic” intercourse. “I was more like fascinated. I was definitely stimulated. We had a really good banter. Good conversation for a couple hours. I could tell he was nice, intelligent in conversation.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Daniels’ unedited, 5,500-word interview with In Touch weekly didn’t see the light of day until recently. Though she reportedly sold her story to them for $15,000 dollars at the time, they held the piece due to threatened legal action, only publishing it earlier this year.

That’s around the time news broke that Cohen, allegedly on behalf of Trump, arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels shortly before the 2016 election so she’d keep quiet about the alleged sexual encounter.

Cohen initially denied paying Daniels for the nondisclosure agreement, but later admitted to it, calling it a “private transaction” and claiming it didn’t violate any campaign finance laws. Cohen and Trump continue to deny that the affair took place.

In addition to Daniels, Trump is embroiled in allegations that he had an affair with former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal while married to Melania in 2006. The White House has also denied that affair.