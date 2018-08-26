President Trump Sends 'Deepest Sympathies and Respect' to McCain Family After Senator's Death

President Donald Trump reacted to Sen. John McCain’s death at the age of 81 on Saturday.

Minutes after McCain’s death was announced, Trump, 72, tweeted a message for McCain’s family.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain,” wrote Trump. “Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

McCain, the former POW and outspoken Republican politician nicknamed The Maverick for being unafraid to disagree with fellow members of his party, died at 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, his family announced in a statement, according to NBC News.

On Friday, his family said that McCain, “with his usual strength of will,” decided to stop treatment for the stage-four brain cancer he had been battling since its diagnosis last summer.

“In the year since,” the McCain family said, “John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.”

In July 2017, McCain revealed that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, just days after he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye.