He continues to argue, without offering evidence, that the votes against him were fraudulent

President Trump Returns to White House from Golf Before Insisting on Twitter He Didn't Actually Lose

A glum-faced Donald Trump returned to the White House on Saturday afternoon after a morning spent golfing at the same time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden was projected to defeat him in the presidential election.

Soon after, Trump, 74, was dashing off several angry and evidence-free posts again insisting that his loss had to have been the product of fraud.

It was in keeping with his tone of defiance over the results that showed former Vice President Biden, 74, winning the popular vote by millions while earning victory in key swing states like Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

After Biden's win was projected by The Associated Press and the major TV networks, Biden issued a brief statement in which he said he was "honored and humbled" and he called for unity to move the country forward.

"With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal," he said. "We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."

It was, in miniature, the same argument Biden has made since launching his campaign in April 2019.

Trump, in his own statement Saturday, offered no concession to Biden and said "this election is far from over."

Image zoom President Donald Trump (left) watches from his vehicle as he returns to the White House from playing golf on Saturday after Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. | Credit: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," he said. (The transition process, meanwhile, was already legally underway.)

Since Tuesday, the Trump campaign has threatened or gone through with several legal challenges, in Nevada, Pennsylvania and elsewhere, though they have not yet produced evidence of the widespread fraud Trump alleges.

As the vote counting continued between Tuesday night and Saturday, Biden made daily remarks urging patience and calm. Trump, however, was rarely seen in public until leaving for his golf course on Saturday morning. (Photos of his return from the golf course showed him on the phone in the back of his presidential vehicle, while a large anti-Trump and pro-Biden crowd had gathered outside the White House.)

Biden will give a Saturday night victory speech from Delaware, according to his campaign.