WATCH: President Trump Asks 7-Year-Old if He Still Believes in Santa Claus

Is Santa Claus real, to a 7-year-old?

That was the question on President Donald Trump’s mind when he spoke to a boy on Christmas Eve.

“Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Trump asked the boy, who reportedly is named Coleman, in video footage that has since gone viral.

Trump chuckled and smiled at Coleman’s response, which is not audible in the video. Coleman had been patched through to Trump after calling the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) as it continued its tradition of tracking Santa’s journey across the globe, according to Fox News.

The New York Times reports that Trump was onto something: Studies have shown most children stop believing in Santa between the ages of 5 and 8. This has been the case for a long time, reports the Times, citing a 1978 study showing that 85 percent of 5-year-olds believed in Santa while 25 percent of 8-year-olds did.

CNN reports that the call came in at 6:30 p.m. as Trump and first lady Melania Trump spoke on separate phones to children who had been patched through to them after calling NORAD.

The couple took calls from children last year as well, and the first lady said on Twitter that the Christmas Eve calls were “becoming one of my favorite traditions!”

Both the president and first lady are staying in Washington for Christmas following the partial government shutdown that went into effect Saturday morning.

For those looking for live updates on Santa’s journey, NORAD offers live updates by phone, Facebook, Twitter and email. Those who call 877-HI-NORAD will get an update.