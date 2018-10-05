Trump Boards Air Force One with Tissue Stuck to Shoe — and the Internet Thinks It's Toilet Paper

President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One with an unwelcomed accessory on Thursday.

In video captured from the scene at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, the president, 72, appeared to have a piece of toilet paper stuck to his left shoe.

The white tissue stayed attached to Trump’s shoe as he exited the presidential limo and walked up the steps to the aircraft. Just as he entered the plane, the paper dislodged, and eventually, a member of the president’s entourage picked it up.

Of course, the internet had a field day with the moment. “The jokes just write themselves,” one commenter tweeted. Another wrote, “How’s that for a metaphor?“

“I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe,” said one.

This isn’t the first time an entrance into Air Force One has made trump the butt of the Internet’s jokes.

Back in February, video went viral of Trump’s normally precision-coiffed hair blowing wildly in the wind as he climbed into the plane.

Meanwhile, another Trump-related meme has been making the rounds after FEMA sent out their first test message from the new nationwide presidential alert system on Wednesday.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host joked that Americans actually could opt out of the system, despite the true reports to the contrary. Colbert advised, “Just make sure your software is up to date, open up your control settings, go to control center, customize controls and then” hit your phone with a hammer until it is destroyed.

“Did anyone else get this?” Jimmy Kimmel asked, tweaking the alert to read: “WITCH HUNT, CROOKED HILLARY, NO COLLUSION, CONFIRM KAVANAUGH, #MAGA.”

The Daily Show also made some humorous revisions to have the alert say, “*MISSING PERSON.* I HAVEN’T SEEN MELANIA IN MONTHS.”

The alert was first tested on Wednesday, with a message that read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Americans could not opt out of receiving the messages because of a 2006 law requiring the Federal Communications Commission to work with the wireless industry, according to The New York Times.