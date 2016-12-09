How to Scare POTUS? Put a Snowman in His Bedroom!

President Obama and the First Lady open up about their life together and last days in the White House. Subscribe now to get instant access to this exclusive interview plus the events and people that shaped 2016, only in PEOPLE!

The holidays are in full swing at the White House: The National Christmas Tree is lit, the halls are decked — and a certain army of indoor snowmen is really creeping President Barack Obama out.

When the president and First Lady Michelle Obama sat down with PEOPLE editor in chief Jess Cagle and White House correspondent Sandra Sobieraj Westfall for this week’s cover story, President Obama admitted that the many decorative snowmen lining a winter wonderland-themed hall in the White House have set him on edge.

“There’s a whole kind of Chucky element to them,” he jokes to PEOPLE, referencing the killer doll that comes to life in the Child’s Play horror film franchise. “They’re a little creepy.”

Watch the full episode of People at the White House: The Final Interview here now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS and Android devices. To read more on the Obamas’ interview, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday

The first lady couldn’t resist teasing her husband over his snowman phobia, suggesting, “We should start moving them in. We should put one in the bedroom, right by his bed.”

Courtesy White House

RELATED VIDEO: Watch People at the White House: The Final Interview with The Obamas in full here

Perhaps the scheme could be fodder for the first lady’s Let’s Move campaign?

“I would move,” the president joked. “If I see one of those snowmen in my bedroom, I’m moving.”

“Running from the snowmen,” added the first lady.

“I’ll grab you too,” the president assured his wife.

“You’d leave me,” she accused.

“No, I wouldn’t leave you,” he replied.

“Not with one of those creepy snowmen.”